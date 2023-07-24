Several South Dakota state legislators are trying to call a special session to address eminent domain reform, and District 8 legislators are split on the issue.
A special session can be called by the governor or two-thirds of the legislative body. Special sessions are typically called to address an issue not finished during the normal legislative session, or an issue which comes up suddenly and needs immediate action.
A group of South Dakota legislators has begun circulating a petition hoping to reach the two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate to call a special session on eminent domain. Eminent domain is when the government takes private property, with compensation, and puts it to public use.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has made statements saying she would not call for a special session on this issue.
A pipeline company started filing eminent domain lawsuits against South Dakota landowners earlier this year. Summit Carbon Solutions plans to construct a carbon dioxide pipeline which would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants across the Midwest. This liquid carbon dioxide would be stored underground in North Dakota.
Summit Carbon Solutions has sought easements, or an agreement for an entity to use but not own affected property, from landowners across South Dakota and the Midwest. Locally, Summit Carbon has obtained about 93% of the easement miles necessary for their project.
Although the project has still not received necessary permits from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, the company has filed lawsuits against landowners who have not signed easement agreements, including at least seven in Lake County.
Two District 8 legislators, who represent the counties of Lake, Kingsbury, Miner and Brookings, say they oppose having a special session on this topic.
Rep. Tim Reisch voted against a bill which would have, in essence, made carbon dioxide pipelines unable to qualify for eminent domain. Although the bill passed the House, the Senate Committee on Commerce and Energy killed the bill. Sen. Casey Crabtree is the chair of that committee.
Reisch said he opposes the special session because the issue was decided back in February. It was an “exercise in futility” to take action on it again.
“Unless someone can demonstrate that there’s been a complete change of heart by the Senate committee that killed it, it would just be a waste of taxpayer money to have everybody go back to Pierre and have a do-over on this issue,” Reisch said. “I know it’s a contentious issue, but there’s been no demonstration…that the Senate has flip-flopped 180 degrees.”
Crabtree, like Reisch, said a special session would be a “waste” of taxpayer money.
“I won’t support a political rally with taxpayer dollars. Especially here, no new ideas have been said,” Crabtree said.
From conversations he’s had with constituents and friends, as well as seeing 93% of easement miles have been obtained through negotiation, Crabtree said that’s a sign there’s support for the project.
“I don’t like eminent domain being used on anything. And so, I side with the landowner and the corn grower,” he said. “I would encourage this project to continue to seek the last small percentage there, to do that with a fair negotiation.”
However, Rep. John Mills said he supports the special session. He said increased media coverage and more information from constituents will have affected legislators’ opinions on the issue. That and the eminent domain lawsuits show there’s been a big enough change for a special session to be worthwhile, he said.
In addition, Mills said he has many concerns about pipeline safety, and he wants the issue to be legislated upon before a permit is issued. Mills was also a co-sponsor on the bill which would have disqualified Summit Carbon from using eminent domain.
“I think eminent domain is at the very heart and center of the issue, because, in my view, eminent domain should be reserved — always has been reserved — for something all of us need, for water pipelines and electrical lines and you can say oil pipelines, because we all put gasoline in our cars,” Mill said. “It should not have eminent domain for something that is only intended to be buried. In my view, it’s ridiculous to use eminent domain for something we don’t need, especially when you compound that with the safety issues that are very real.”