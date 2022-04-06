Dale Droge

Dr. Dale Droge of Dakota State University will speak as Charles Darwin on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Science Center Auditorium during the TriBeta Biology Honor Society’s annual induction ceremony.

There will be five new inductees, Christine Vogel, Noah Daugherty, Carsten Bergersen, Peyton Groft and Sidney Fick, into DSU’s Pi Chi Alpha chapter of TriBeta this year.

Following the induction, Droge, as Charles Darwin, will comment on his life, times and scientific discoveries.