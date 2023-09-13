ORR polling location

THE RUTLAND gym, along with the gyms of Oldham and Ramona, was used as a polling location for Tuesday's vote on whether to approve an $18.8 million General Obligation Bond for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District. Per the unofficial canvas, the bond was denied in a 277 to 305 vote.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School District voters have spoken. In a close 277 to 305 vote on Tuesday, residents elected to deny approval of an $18.8 million General Obligation (GO) Bond that would've helped with the creation of a new, shared school, per the district's unofficial canvass.

This vote was the culmination of a journey that started in 2017 when initial conversations on consolidating the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland districts began. The consolidation was approved through a community vote in May 2022, going into full effect back in July.