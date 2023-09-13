THE RUTLAND gym, along with the gyms of Oldham and Ramona, was used as a polling location for Tuesday's vote on whether to approve an $18.8 million General Obligation Bond for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District. Per the unofficial canvas, the bond was denied in a 277 to 305 vote.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School District voters have spoken. In a close 277 to 305 vote on Tuesday, residents elected to deny approval of an $18.8 million General Obligation (GO) Bond that would've helped with the creation of a new, shared school, per the district's unofficial canvass.
This vote was the culmination of a journey that started in 2017 when initial conversations on consolidating the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland districts began. The consolidation was approved through a community vote in May 2022, going into full effect back in July.
In the wake of the consolidation, the ORR district went to work assembling a new school board and hiring administrators as well as some additional staff, all while keeping the idea of a new school in the forefront of their minds.
ORR Superintendent Dawn Hoeke explained that the hope for a combined facility was outlined in the original consolidation plan.
"When folks voted for the consolidation, the school board made clear that if you vote for consolidation, you're going to need to vote to pass a bond, that's going to be the best way to go," Hoeke noted, "so I'm disappointed that that full support wasn't there for this bond."
This feeling of disappointment is shared by ORR Board President Lance Hageman, who had previously served as the president of the Oldham-Ramona board for the last eight years.
"The board will have to reassess the whole thing and figure out which direction to go," Hageman said. "We don't want to abandon this by any means."
For both, one of the more disappointing aspects of the vote was the turnout itself. Polling locations were set up in the gyms of Oldham, Ramona and Rutland, yet only 585 ballots were cast out of 1,035 registered voters, resulting in a voting percentage of only 57%.
The plan to establish a new building heated up in July when the initial bond resolution was passed by the board. Following this, the district held two community meetings in Madison — one at the end of July and one at the end of Aug.
These meetings were led by Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting and Co-Op Architects, who had been involved with the consolidation efforts since the beginning, and were used to spread information on the district's plans as well as the effects of the bond.
Given the nature of GO Bonds, district property taxes would've been slightly increased to finance the project over a 30-year period, a notion that proved contentious from the start.
The school's proposed location on the N.W. corner of US-81 and 223rd St. was also a topic of controversy, though Oster, Hoeke and other members of the district consistently stated that it was "right in the middle" of the district's geographic boundaries.
One of the key motivators for a new school is the questionable state of the district's current buildings, both of which are more than 100 years old, non-ADA compliant and suffering from structural concerns.
A solution to this problem that emerged at both community meetings was simply to allow the district to dissolve. However, Hoeke and Hageman are determined to not let this happen, even with a failed bond vote.
"That would be a very drastic change in the lives of these people," Hageman commented.
"The reality is that this is our teachers' livelihood," Hoeke added.
Despite the disappointment of the failed vote, Hoeke affirmed that she is still hopeful for the future of the district.
"This is just one door closing for now; it just means we have to regroup and decide what the next step is, and the school board will do that," she said. "We have a school board that is great to work for because it's very clear that they definitely put kids first, and they're willing to compromise for the entire district and do what's best for the kids."
"I have every confidence that they're going to work to find a solution moving forward — it just might be a different path to get there," Hoeke added. "I'm still very hopeful."
Of note, the district has until March to identify an alternative funding strategy before their purchase agreement for the school's proposed site becomes null and void.
Hageman stated that it's too early to say for sure which way the board will head, yet they will be actively discussing their plan over the next several board meetings.
The results of the bond vote will be officially canvassed at their meeting on Wednesday, with further information and action to be released as well.