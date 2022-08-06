The Lake County Food Pantry has been doing a school supply giveaway for 29 years. On Thursday evening, they demonstrated just how efficient that have become at it.
Families were lined up on N. Van Eps Avenue to and around the corner as the time for the giveaway approached. This year, for the first time, the giveaway was held at the Madison Downtown Armory. In the past, East River Electric Power Cooperative hosted the event.
“We’ve gotten so many kids, the space over there was getting too small,” said Jeff Nelson, president of the Food Pantry board of directors.
By changing the location, volunteers were able to set up two lines for supply distribution and invite other organizations to participate in the event. Community health nurse Maria Haider was present to talk about the WIC program, a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children.
Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) had personnel on hand to talk with young families about the Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Court Weck represented the Madison Public Library, which was giving colorful pencils to children and a resource guide to their parents.
“Once again, we’re partnering with the Salvation Army. They’re providing a new pair of shoes for each student,” Nelson indicated.
Sarah Hock, community service worker at ICAP, was working with families to make arrangements with them to pick up shoes in Sioux Falls which were purchased by the Salvation Army. Since the Shopko store in Madison closed, Scheels has stepped up to assist with this program, according to Nelson.
The Food Pantry was prepared to assist 160 children – the number served in 2021 – as the doors opened. According to Kids Count South Dakota, 10% of children living in Lake County live in poverty and 16.3% experience food insecurity.
To ensure the supplies were received in time for this annual event, volunteers went through last year’s school supply lists in February and March, according to Nelson. Supplies were ordered from Office Peeps and Lewis Drug at that time.
“Our first priority is to make sure the kids get everything they need,” he indicated.
The nonprofit also works to buy as much locally as possible.
As families entered the armory on Thursday night, each child picked up a backpack. Stacked on tables were everything from scissors, glue and colored pencils to binders, paper and headphones. Volunteers then worked with families to ensure children had the supplies they needed to start the school year based on lists provided by area schools.
“I think it’s very beneficial for a lot of families,” said Janelle Liesinger, who was picking up supplies for three children. “It can get expensive.”
Nelson indicated the board wasn’t sure what kind of turnout they would have and were prepared with a backup plan should they run out of supplies before all of the families had been served. That seemed like a very real possibility.
“In the last month or two, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of people to whom we’ve provided food,” Nelson said.
While he doesn’t know why there has been this increase, Nelson suspects the rising cost of food is one factor.
“It’s the people who support us that make it possible,” he continued. “I’m always astounded by the level of support – plenty of widow’s mite and plenty that dig deep into their pockets.”
Nelson reported following the event that 145 children had received supplies. The distribution took less than an hour. Remaining supplies have been donated to area schools.