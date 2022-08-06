Purchase Access

The Lake County Food Pantry has been doing a school supply giveaway for 29 years. On Thursday evening, they demonstrated just how efficient that have become at it.

Families were lined up on N. Van Eps Avenue to and around the corner as the time for the giveaway approached. This year, for the first time, the giveaway was held at the Madison Downtown Armory. In the past, East River Electric Power Cooperative hosted the event.