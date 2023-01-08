LUCAS JETT HASELTON, the first baby of the new year for Madison Regional Health System, was born at 12:01 p.m. last Wednesday. Here he is with his parents Eric Haselton (left) and Roxanne Terrones. The newborn's siblings are Aviella, Averie and Liam.
The birth of a child is always a special occasion, yet some extra celebration is due when it is the first baby of the new year. Last Wednesday, Madison Regional Health System kicked off 2023 with the birth of Lucas Jett Haselton, who arrived at 12:01 p.m.
Lucas was born to Roxanne Terrones and Eric Haselton. He was 19.5 inches long and weighed 7 pound, 3 ounces. Along with his parents, he was welcomed into the world by his siblings Liam, Aviella and Averie. Other listed family includes Ginger L. Brown, who resides in Mishawaka, Ind.
Terrones (originally from Texas) and Haselton (originally from Indiana) are newcomers to Madison, but both said they have been loving the welcoming community.
As a reward for having the first baby of the new year, the couple was presented with a wide variety of gift certificates to local businesses.
These included the entirety of the 2023 MadSavings coupon book from the Chamber of Commerce, a $50 Visa gift card from We Care Dental, a free chip repair from Stemper Auto Body and many others.