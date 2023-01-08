First baby family

LUCAS JETT HASELTON, the first baby of the new year for Madison Regional Health System, was born at 12:01 p.m. last Wednesday. Here he is with his parents Eric Haselton (left) and Roxanne Terrones. The newborn's siblings are Aviella, Averie and Liam.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The birth of a child is always a special occasion, yet some extra celebration is due when it is the first baby of the new year. Last Wednesday, Madison Regional Health System kicked off 2023 with the birth of Lucas Jett Haselton, who arrived at 12:01 p.m.

Lucas was born to Roxanne Terrones and Eric Haselton. He was 19.5 inches long and weighed 7 pound, 3 ounces. Along with his parents, he was welcomed into the world by his siblings Liam, Aviella and Averie. Other listed family includes Ginger L. Brown, who resides in Mishawaka, Ind.