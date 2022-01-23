Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/22/22 02:01 CFS22-00412 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO

01/22/22 02:22 CFS22-00413 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS N EGAN AVE

01/22/22 08:23 CFS22-00414 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

01/22/22 09:20 CFS22-00415 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/22/22 09:32 CFS22-00416 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

01/22/22 09:53 CFS22-00417 Animal Loose Information/Administrative NE 11TH ST

01/22/22 10:36 CFS22-00418 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

01/22/22 16:07 CFS22-00419 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 453RD AVE

01/22/22 16:30 CFS22-00420 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

01/22/22 16:57 CFS22-00421 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER

01/22/22 18:51 CFS22-00422 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/22/22 19:07 CFS22-00423 Medical Pregnancy Patient Transported EMS N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

01/22/22 19:33 CFS22-00424 Gas Leak Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

01/22/22 20:01 CFS22-00425 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

01/22/22 20:11 CFS22-00426 Animal Other Information/Administrative N LEE AVE MADISON

01/22/22 21:22 CFS22-00427 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON

01/22/22 22:02 CFS22-00428 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

01/22/22 22:39 CFS22-00429 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

01/22/22 23:04 CFS22-00430 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

01/22/22 23:50 CFS22-00431 911 Hang Up 44.022796, -97.141907

Total Records: 20