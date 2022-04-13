Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gama held its monthly meeting last week at Cows-N-Canoes.
Members were encouraged to invite women educators to become members. Members will complete applications to receive chapter awards during the annual convention. This year’s state convention for nine chapters will be held in Yankton on June 3. Lambda Chapter last hosted the convention at Dakota State University in 2018.
Delta Kappa Gamma International, a society for key women educators, is a member-driven organization.
DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Becky Sadowski, international president, said, “To serve means to give of yourself whether by your time, talents, leadership, ideas or support of the many opportunities provided through membership in DKG.”
Local women educators Lynette Molstad Gorder, Nancy Falor, Joyce Welcon and Lynn Ryan were honored for longtime membership.
These women exemplify those qualities of service. They have served as officers in a variety of positions such as president, 1st vice president, treasurer and chairwomen of various committees for the Madison area DKG Lambda Chapter.
They have also used their leadership skills and abilities by contributing to the state organization.
Since 1998, members have yearly contributed to the joint AAUW-DKG Endowment held at the DSU Foundation.
The 2021-22 recipient is DSU senior Grace Dellman from Hartford, who is majoring in elementary education.