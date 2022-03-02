Lake County received eight qualifying applications for American Rescue Plan Act funding. Of these, three were from organizations which have not received funding from the county in recent years.
A review committee recommended seven of the requests be fully funded. No decisions were made at Tuesday’s Lake County Commission meeting pending research into how funds can be used for county projects.
Bethel Lutheran Home
• Request: $251,912
• Recommended Allocation: $251,912
• Proposed Project: Bethel will replace packaged rooftop air conditioners servicing the residential wings, duct mechanical ventilation air directly to each resident bedroom, and convert two private bedrooms into simple isolation rooms.
• Support from County since 2019: $0.00
Domestic Violence Network
• Request: $15,000
• Recommended Allocation: $15,000
• Proposed Project: Since the DVN experienced reduced revenue from fund-raising events, the funds will be used to make mortgage payments on the new shelter.
• Support from County since 2019: $0.00
Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership
• Request: $66,500
• Recommended Allocation: $66,500
• Proposed Project: ICAP is looking to implement technology advancements within the agency that will allow the staff to work remotely without jeopardizing overall efficiency and security. Improvements to the air ventilation system at the Head Start Center will also be made.
• Support from County since 2019: $54,240
Lake Area Improvement Corporation
• Request: $2 million
• Recommended Allocation: $200,000
• Proposed Project: We are proposing a newly constructed childcare and early childhood education facility located in Madison.
• Support from County since 2019: $95,000
Lake County Food Pantry
• Request: $149,638
• Recommended Allocation: $149,638
• Proposed Project: The Food Pantry will make ‘a contribution of capital in aid of construction’ to ICAP in exchange for food storage and freezer space in ICAP’s new headquarters. Additionally, $2,500 will be used to purchase additional shelving.
• Support from County since 2019: $10,812
Lake County
Historical Society
• Request: $98,670
• Recommended Allocation: $98,670
• Proposed Project: The Lake County Historical Society is requesting funding to install a new HVAC system in the museum building.
• Support from County since 2019: $12,000
Madison United Methodist
Gathering Meal
• Request: $16,100
• Recommended Allocation: $16,100
• Proposed Project: The Gathering would use fund to offset sponsor costs by $350 per week.
• Support from County since 2019: $0.00
Making Oldham-Ramona Excellent
• Request: $10,000
• Recommended Allocation: $10,000
• Proposed Project: We are requesting funds to establish an ORR Youth Sports Program for athletes in grades 3-6. As the program develops, we hope to expand opportunities to include K-2.
• Support from County since 2019: $0.00
The total recommended support is $807,820.