Lake County 4-H is revving up for Achievement Days and has added several new activities to the 2023 lineup.
Achievement Days work as Lake County’s county fair, with 4-H youth showing animals and the public welcome to observe or participate in other activities, such as pie contests and fashion shows, at the 4-H Grounds on S. Egan Ave.
The first activity will begin on July 31 with other events on Aug. 1-4. The exhibit building featuring baked goods, clothes and crafts will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Cupcake Wars will kick off the activities on July 31. The dog and companion animal shows will take place the following day. Aug. 2 will have the fashion revue and public presentations at 8:30 a.m. On Aug. 3, the exhibit building opens and there will be small animal shows, beanbag tournaments, bingo, a community band performance, family fun activities, a fashion show and a pie contest. On Aug. 4, big animal showmanship will be the focus, and it will end with senior recognition and a round robin showmanship competition.
A full schedule of activities is available on the Lake County 4-H Facebook page.
Cupcake Wars, which will take place July 31, is one of four activities new to Achievement Days. For the past few years, Cupcake Wars hasn’t had a consistent date on the schedule, but Jennifer Hayford, the Lake County 4-H adviser, said signups are looking strong for this date.
In Cupcake Wars, teams of two or three youth ages 5-18 can call the 4-H office at 605-256-7603, and they will receive a theme. They do not have to be in 4-H to participate. From there, they bake a dozen cupcakes at home before decorating them and setting up a display in front of the judges.
“It demonstrates that number one, you can still make stuff from scratch. You don’t have to use a box. And it also demonstrates they’re learning how to bake, use the oven, being safe, use some utensils they wouldn’t typically use on their own,” she said. “It also gives them a chance to be creative on their own.”
In addition, the competition can improve teamwork and spark a new interest in baking.
Currently, Cupcake Wars is not open to adult participants, but Hayford said an adult division could be added in future years if there’s enough interest.
Another new activity is the Small Animal Showmanship Showdown. In this activity, the dog, companion animal, poultry and rabbit champions and reserve champions will participate in a round robin, where each youth circles through several judges and shows their competitors’ animals.
“I think the value is giving kids the opportunity to show an animal they wouldn’t typically get or know how to show,” Hayford said. “What’s interesting about the small animals, those small species, there’s a lot of talking involved in showmanship. So the value is also the public speaking part and being able to ask someone ‘How do you show your animal?’ and have them show you. You’re learning from your peers…and everyone’s so willing to help.”
There is already a round robin competition for large animals, including horse, cattle, swine, goats and sheep, but Hayford said she wanted to have a division for those who have more expertise with smaller animals.
Another new activity is the fashion show, which is open to people of all ages, regardless of membership in 4-H. To participate, individuals must contact Sydnie Waldner at sydnie.waldner@mnsu.edu by the Aug. 1 deadline.
“It doesn’t matter what age you are. If you have an outfit that makes you feel good that you would be willing to show off, we would love to have you,” Hayford said.
Like the fashion show, the pie contest is open to the public. Individuals need to drop off their pie from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 3. Signup is not required for the pie contest.
The final new activity will be the Family Fun Night the evening of Aug. 3. The 4-H Shooting Sports club and Madison Future Farmers of America will have family-friendly activities, and the Madison Public Library will have a Lego building competition. Participants’ Lego creations will be posted on the library’s public Facebook page, and individuals will have a chance to vote for their favorite builds.
At this time, there will also be a $5 burger feed and a performance by the community band.