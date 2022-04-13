The Dakota State University Foundation raised a record-breaking $329,423 at DSUnite, the annual fund-raising event.
DSUnite, formerly referred to as the gala, brought together the DSU community on April 1 to support academic and athletic scholarships. About 250 supporters attended.
“DSU is not a secret anymore, which I think is the exciting part,” said Suzy Collignon-Hodgen, DSU Foundation board chair. “It was always a little secret that a lot of us knew about. But now when you say DSU, it really turns people’s heads. And I think it’s exciting to be a part of that buzz.” Through sponsorships, tickets, raffle and games, auction items and cash donations, DSU surpassed its initial goal of $250,000 for the evening.
The Masters Experience package – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity featuring badges for a day at the Masters, passes to the 1018 VIP Club and transportation by private jet, raised $45,000.
Attendees were also able to donate to Fund-A-Need, raising an additional $47,451 for DSU student scholarships.
“I am energized by our Trojan community’s support of this year’s DSUnite,” said Sami Zoss, executive director for Constituent Services and Engagement. “Together we are united, and we are rising.”
To learn more about DSU’s fund-raising efforts, including the recently announced $250 million Trojans Unite Comprehensive Campaign, visit TrojansUnite.org.