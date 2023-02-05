The Madison City Commission will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall.
The commissioners will approve an application for property tax abatement; acknowledge bid dates for sidewalk improvement project, HDPE conduit, pull boxes and transformers, and water department building renovation project; and set a bid date of March 9 at 3 p.m. for airport improvements.
New business includes:
— public hearing upon application for retail malt beverage license application for Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn.
— approve retail malt beverage license for Gaylen’s.
— public hearing upon application for temporary alcohol license for alcoholic Daughters/Knights of Columbus for St. Thomas Church Social on Feb. 18.
— approve temporary alcohol license for above.
— presentation of First District Association of Local Governments annual report from Todd Kays.
— approve resolutions on bridge inspection program and amending established employee compensation.
— discuss USDA water bond closing and debt terms.
— authorize mayor to sign water and waste system grant agreement with USDA.
— approve agreements with Banner Associates for services related to wastewater digest coatings project and with Brosz Engineering for multi-community asphalt surface treatment project.
— appoint Karin Mathison, Steven Sims, Tim Walburg, Scott Johnson and Rosee Hansen to Madison Housing & Redevelopment Commission.