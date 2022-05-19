Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/18/22 07:37 CFS22-02829 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 226TH ST RAMONA

05/18/22 10:00 CFS22-02830 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone ARBOR LN CHESTER

05/18/22 10:30 CFS22-02831 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/18/22 10:50 CFS22-02832 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/18/22 11:05 CFS22-02833 Theft Report Taken MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/18/22 12:03 CFS22-02834 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 232ND ST MADISON

05/18/22 13:51 CFS22-02835 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N AIRPORT RD MADISON

05/18/22 13:59 CFS22-02836 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.131145, -97.08976

05/18/22 14:11 CFS22-02837 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/18/22 14:46 CFS22-02838 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/18/22 14:47 CFS22-02839 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST

05/18/22 15:56 CFS22-02840 Counterfeit Money Report Taken MPD MAKENDA AVE MADISON

05/18/22 17:08 CFS22-02841 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy W CENTER ST MADISON

05/18/22 17:59 CFS22-02842 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S CHICAGO AVE MADISON

05/18/22 18:27 CFS22-02843 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/18/22 18:42 CFS22-02844 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N KANSAS AVE MADISON

05/18/22 18:49 CFS22-02845 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/18/22 19:13 CFS22-02846 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS W CENTER ST MADISON

05/18/22 19:58 CFS22-02847 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone W CENTER ST MADISON

05/18/22 20:56 CFS22-02848 Welfare Check MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/18/22 22:42 CFS22-02849 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 224TH ST

05/18/22 23:41 CFS22-02850 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.158089, -96.95037

Total Records: 22