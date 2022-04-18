Happy Easter from our family to you and yours! With the celebration of Easter, and the arrival of the spring season, the signs of new life are all around us.
Every winter in the legislature there are bills brought regarding the right to life of the unborn. South Dakota Right to Life recently shared their 2021-22 legislative scorecard. One of the bills that was supported by South Dakota Right to Life, was a bill I sponsored and signed into law by Governor Noem in 2021, that reduces government overreach with non profits. I am proud to say I received a 100% rating, reflecting my pro-life values.
The last week has included visits with American Legion members, school districts and chamber of commerce groups across District 8 including Chester, Madison, Volga, White and others. I enjoy every minute of those discussions and hearing from you on important issues. The number one issue brought up during these meetings pertains to the Attorney General and the impeachment process.
Senate members, including myself, have had no role in the process until the House of Representatives voted to impeach the Attorney General on April 12. Now that the ball is in our court, you can expect a transparent and timely process.
The Senate will reconvene on April 26, to set the impeachment trial rules, which is the earliest possible date allowed. Draft rules are currently being finalized and will be shared with the public ahead of the 26th. The Senate Legislative Procedures Committee, which I am a member of, will review and act on those rules. The full Senate will take action later that day and finalize the rules for the trial. A vote to convict requires at least 24 votes of the 35 members.
A start date for the trial has been set for June 21 and the information will continue to be shared ahead of time. While I would’ve preferred an earlier date, we are a citizen legislature, and this is the earliest date where the full Senate can be in attendance. South Dakota has never had an impeachment trial, so we are in uncharted water, but this process needs to be and will be 100% transparent.
In the meantime, per South Dakota’s Constitution, the Attorney General is currently suspended from all duties related to that office. The Deputy Attorney General is currently fulfilling those duties.
The Attorney General may only return if acquitted by the Senate at the June trial.
I greatly value your input, so please continue to reach out and provide your thoughts on this subject.