Madison Elementary School went into a perimeter lockdown briefly Thursday morning as a precaution after police received a report at 10 a.m. of a boy, possibly 10 years old, with a large rifle, in the vicinity of US-81 and N.W. 9th Street.
Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer said that the boy was found and was carrying a pellet gun, described by police as similar in look to an adult air rifle. The boy said he was rabbit hunting, said Meyer.
“Based upon the vicinity and closeness to the school, the grade school was placed on perimeter lockdown to make sure all students remained inside until the subject was contacted,” said Meyer. “There was no threat to the public at any time.”
At around 10:30 a.m., the Madison Central School District alerted parents that law enforcement asked the district to activate a perimeter secure for Madison Elementary. Parents were told that the situation was not school-related.
A perimeter secure is when all exterior doors are locked and there is normal in-building activity, said Superintendent Joel Jorgensen in an email to parents.
“While preparing this message to send out to parents, we were already contacted that we no longer needed to be in perimeter secure,” he said. “I want parents to be aware of this occurrence this morning that we had moved into a perimeter secure status for a few minutes until law enforcement confirmed the situation on highway 81 was over. Thank you and please know that the safety of our students will always be our top priority!”
Meyer said that there was no crime, so no charges were filed. It is unknown if the boy is an Madison Elementary School student.