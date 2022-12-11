The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders improved to 2-0 on Thursday evening with a thrilling 43-41 victory over Iroquois/Lake Preston.
Julia Trygstad recorded a double-double for the Raiders. Trygstad scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Paige Hanson also recorded a double-double for the Raiders. The senior scored 10 points and snared 12 rebounds.
Alivia Bickett scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded four steals for the Raiders. Brooklyn Hageman scored six points and came down with eight rebounds.
The Raiders will look to improve to 3-0 on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Deubrook Area.
DRSM 46, Howard 42
A three-point second quarter proved costly for the Howard Tigers on Friday evening against Dell Rapids St. Mary. The Tigers were outscored 11-3 and eventually fell to DRSM 46-42.
Kate Connor scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers. Abby Aslesen recorded her second double-double of the season. The junior post player scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Rylee Rudebusch scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Tigers. Trinity Palmquist chipped in with three points, five rebounds and four assists.
With the loss, the Tigers are now 1-1 overall. They’ll look to pick up their second win of the season on Tuesday when they travel to Chester to take on the Flyers.
Garretson 58, Chester 29
The Chester Flyers trailed 30-13 to start the third quarter against Garretson. The Blue Dragons blew open the game in the third quarter by outscoring the Flyers 19-6 to take a 49-19 lead into the fourth quarter. Garretson went on to defeat the visiting Flyers 58-29.
Emery Larson led the Flyers with 16 points. Emmerson Eppard grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds. Jacy Wolf recorded five steals.
With the loss, the Flyers are 0-1 overall. The Flyers will look to pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday at home against the Howard Tigers.
EPJ 66, Madison 33
The Madison Bulldogs dropped their season-opener on Saturday against Elk Point-Jefferson 66-33.
Zoey Gerry led the Bulldogs with 10 points. The Madison senior also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.
Karley Lurz scored five points and grabbed four rebounds. Ellie Osthus scored five points and snared four rebounds.
The Bulldogs will look to pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Tri-Valley.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Madison 70, EPJ 63
The Madison Bulldogs dropped their season-opener on Saturday against Elk Point-Jefferson 70-63.
Madison will look to get their first win of the season on Tuesday when they travel to Colton to take on Tri-Valley.
Stats were not reported.
Iroquois/Lake Preston
61, ORR 53
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders opened the season with a 61-53 home loss against Iroquois/Lake Preston on Friday evening.
Boyd Pooler scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Raiders. Kadyn Gehrels also scored 10 points.
Caden Hojer scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders. Riley Schneider scored seven points.
“I was very proud of the way the boys battled,” said ORR head coach Logan DeRungs. “It was an all-around team effort, and I think the boys did a fantastic job of working together. I’m really happy to be back on the sidelines with these guys. I think we are going to have a lot of fun this season.”
The Raiders will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Sioux Falls Lutheran.
Chester 38, Garretson 36
The Chester Flyers opened the 2022-23 season with a narrow 38-36 victory against Garretson on Saturday.
The Flyers will look to remain undefeated on Tuesday when they play host to the Howard Tigers.
Stats were not reported.
