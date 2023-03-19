City commission announces agenda for Monday Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison City Commission will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall.Agenda items include:— authorize mayor to sign application for SDML safety equipment grant.— approve application for property tax abatement and applications for property tax abatement from storm damage.— acknowledge bid dates for hay ground and water department building renovation project.— approve contract with Banner Associates for Strategic Communciations services.— approve resolution for annexation.— approve resolutions on water and sewer rate; support grant for fishing pond rec trail; amend employee compensation; and solid waste management program grant.— authorize mayor to sign grant application with FAA for airport work and professional services agreement with KLJ for airport work.— hear update on daycare and approve contract with Elwood and Martin Appraisals.— discuss overnight parking restriction on Egan Ave. and declaring April 10 as employee holiday. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Josh Anderson: From MHS student to DSU player to coach Unterbrunner leads students in classroom and in sports DQ efforts 'help the whole family' Carson Stemper: Feeding the community with hometown passion Trojans; historic run ends one game short of National Championship Game Property value increased 15-40% Students drive return of DakotaCon Alvarez practices empathy as P.E. student teacher Caring for the community at Madison Regional Health System Joyce Schrepel is Madison Daily Leader Citizen of the Year Follow us Facebook Twitter