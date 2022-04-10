East River Electric’s fund-raiser to support LifeScape raised over $44,000. LifeScape is an organization which promotes independence for over 2,500 children and adults with disabilities throughout South Dakota.
This year, the event was held as an online auction and an online raffle. Many local businesses donated items to the auction and cash to the LifeScape organization.
“The online auction and raffle were very successful and a direct tribute to our employees fulfilling our Touchstone Energy Cooperatives principle of Commitment to Community,” said East River General Manager Tom Boyko. “I want to thank our employee committee for their outstanding work and long days of organizing the event, reaching out to donors and coordinating the auction. We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the local businesses and member cooperatives that donated items to the auction and money to LifeScape. Our fund-raiser was a success because of your generosity.”
East River’s annual fund-raising efforts have helped provide for the very best in medical care, therapy, education and other services for the children at LifeScape. Several local children and people from around the region are served by LifeScape.
The East River Employees Committee donated $1,000, a total matched by East River Electric at $1,000 and matched by Basin Electric at $2,000. CoBank also contributed $2,000 to the event this year. In the 58 years since the fund-raiser began, more than $379,000 has been raised to help LifeScape provide services.