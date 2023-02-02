Scientists and farmers say they are optimistic about the upcoming growing season.
Drought has plagued previous years, leading to lower-than-average crop yields for many local farmers, said Keith Alverson, the owner of K2 Farms Inc. in Chester.
Scientists and farmers say they are optimistic about the upcoming growing season.
Drought has plagued previous years, leading to lower-than-average crop yields for many local farmers, said Keith Alverson, the owner of K2 Farms Inc. in Chester.
“Last year was a better year than the 2021 season because we caught a few late rains…that helped get the crops to about average,” he said.
While his yields were still slightly below average last year, high sell prices made up the difference, said Alverson, a former director of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. This year, the region’s significant snowfall could give crops a good start, he said.
“I always try to be an optimist. It really all depends on when that spring melt happens,” he said. “At this point, we’re kind of steady as she goes, and we’re looking at a typical planting period.”
Anthony Bly, the soils field specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, which provides education and assistance to farmers and their communities, similarly said he is optimistic the growing season will get off to a good start.
“In my opinion, the outlook is good,” he said.
The main cause of his optimism is the heavy snowfall. This year, parts of the state almost broke or did break snowfall records, Bly said. The layer of snow insulates the ground and prevents it from freezing. When the snow starts to thaw, the water will sink into the unfrozen ground, which can decrease the risk of flooding.
“In 1996 and 1997, we had a very significant snowfall. People were planning for a flood…and a flood never came,” Bly said.
Instead of staying above the ground and causing rivers and lakes to overflow, the water going below ground gives crops a good source of moisture early in the season. In addition, farmers don’t have to wait for the ground to thaw, giving them a head start on the growing season.
“Hopefully, it [the water] goes in and the season has a decent start,” Bly said.
While the snow pack is helpful, Bly said, a lot of snow doesn’t guarantee a lot of water. Certain types of snow contain more water than others, even if there’s the same volume on the ground.
“It’s not about how many inches we can stack up,” Bly said. “It’s about how much is in the rain gauge.”
As of Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor lists most of Lake County as in a moderate drought, while the southern portion is simply described as “abnormally dry.” The U.S. Drought Monitor is created by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released information on Jan. 31 which estimates the drought will improve or end by late April, right around the time farmers begin planting their summer crops.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.