State legislators hear the counties’ pain when it comes to financial shortages, but they don’t have sweeping proposals planned for the 2023 legislative session.
“At the Legislature, we know this is going to be one of the big topics, not just this year, but for three or four more years,” noted District 8 Sen. Casey Crabtree.
Two summer studies were conducted which could have an impact on counties – a study committee on property tax structure and tax burden, and a study on regional jails and state correctional plans. Both are expected to introduce bills in January.
Crabtree served on the interim committee which looked at the property tax structure, and heard reports indicating 15 counties in South Dakota are in serious financial trouble. Committee members also looked at other information, including a survey conducted by the South Dakota Retailers Association which indicated how the people of South Dakota feel about the tax structure.
Only in the Black Hills region did the majority of taxpayers feel property taxes are too high. In the James River area, which includes Lake County, 43% of those polled believed property taxes are too high, compared to 47% in the Sioux Falls area and 60% in the Black Hills.
Fewer are concerned about the state sales tax. Crabtree indicated that in the James River area, 14% felt state sales tax is too high. In the Sioux Falls area, that falls to 13% and in the Black Hills, dissatisfaction drops even further to 12%.
The property tax committee plans to bring legislation forward which will put money back in the pockets of local taxpayers, according to Crabtree.
“The big thing is, we’re going to likely propose a property-tax reduction on owner-occupied structures on the first $50,000 or $100,000,” he said.
This will not impact local governments or schools, Crabtree explained, because the state will make up the difference using excess revenues.
“We do not short our schools. We do not short our cities. We do not short our counties with this,” he stated.
Proposed legislation coming out of the committee on regional jails may impact the local tax structure, according to Crabtree. That committee has noted jails are placing a financial burden on counties they cannot afford.
Not only is that committee looking at solutions such as a revolving loan fund and having counties work together to build and operate regional jails, but it is also asking a bigger question. Crabtree reports committee members are asking, “Are there options for rebalancing the property tax levies?”
Although the committee which looked at the property tax structure isn’t joining that conversation, for Crabtree personally, that’s a valid question.
“A lot of these towns look a lot different today than they did 30 years ago,” he said.
Currently, a property tax freeze enacted by Gov. Bill Janklow in the 1990s is structured so the county tax levy goes down as property values increase. As a result, economic development has little impact on county revenue while placing greater demands on county resources.
Crabtree said he has been working to address at least one of the challenges facing local governments: rural infrastructure. He was one of the prime sponsors for House Bill 1259 in 2021, which established the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund (RAIF).
In its first year, $6 million was allocated for surveying local infrastructure and beginning implementation of improvements. In the second year, Crabtree indicated, $50 million was allocated over three years to continue that work.
“What I like about it is it’s all data driven,” he said.
Like most state road and bridge programs, it does require a local match. Crabtree said this is a necessary element because there are not enough resources to meet the needs statewide, and the match helps to prioritize projects. He envisions the RAIF program will evolve over time.
“There’s not going to be a day when there’s a lot of cash,” Crabtree indicated.
He does encourage county commissioners and others to contact him with ideas for addressing the financial issues that counties face.
“The best ideas don’t always come from Pierre,” he said. “They come from people who work with things day in and day out.”