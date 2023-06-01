Dakota State University set goals during fall 2009 to win the first Dakota Athletic Conference men’s cross country team title as they returned a nucleus group from the 2008 season. With senior leadership in Anthony Drealan, Tyler Van Peursem and Devon Berkness, the Trojans won their fifth conference title and had the highest place-finisher at the NAIA national meet.
The members of the 2009 DSU men’s cross country team will join seven individuals joining the 27th annual Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The social starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. The ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Trent Mack was the head coach of the winning team. His assistants were Buzz Stevenson and Michael Nekuda.
Along with three seniors, members of the team were John Bintliff, Cody Foreman, Ben Harrison, Michael Hoffman, Keith Huffman, Andrew Manning, Kyle Sanderson, Jeff Sawatzy and Andy Quenzer. Trent Lutmer was the student manager.
DSU opened the campaign on Sept. 5 in the Don Baker Invitational hosted by the University of South Dakota. No team scores were kept. Four Trojan runners placed in the Top 20, led by Van Peursem in second place in 26:15.85. Drealan was sixth in 26:27.37, Berkness 15th in 27:31.27 and Matt Fideler 17th in 27:33.68.
DSU then won the Herb Blakely Invitational at the Madison Country Club. Drealan won the individual title in 26:4.47, followed by Van Peursem in second in 26:35.46 and Berkness third in 26:44.79.
After the Roy Griak Invitational, the Trojans cracked into the NAIA’s Top 25 Men’s Cross Country National Top 25 poll at No. 21 after tallying 207 points.
DSU, ranked No. 19 before entering the regular-season finale, took second place in the Mount Marty Invitational on Oct. 24. The Trojans collected 70 points, trailing No. 4-ranked Concordia (Neb.), who won the meet with 36 points. Drealan placed third in 25:29.22, followed by Berkness in fourth in 25:42.39 and Fideler 11th in 26:02.30.
DSU, ranked No. 20 in the NAIA national poll at the time of the DAC meet in Rapid City, won the conference title after scoring 22 points and received the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA national meet.
The closest team to the Trojans was the six-time defending champion Black Hills State (ranked No. 13 in the NAIA poll) who scored 51 points. Host-school South Dakota Mines was third with 82 points.
The DAC men’s cross country head coaches selected DSU’s Mack for the Coach of the Year award.
The Trojans were just three points away from setting the low point total in a DAC conference championship meet. DSU put four runners in the Top Five and five in the Top 10.
Van Peursem won the race in 27:29.09 and was named Most Valuable Runner.
Drealan was third in 27:41.91; he was voted the Senior Athlete of the Year. Berkness was fourth in 27:47.39, while Fideler was fifth in 27:50.85. Manning came in ninth in 28:19.02.
Van Peursem, Drealan, Berkness, Fideler and Manning received the DAC Men’s Cross Country All-Conference honors.
The Trojans took seven runners to the NAIA National Championship on Nov. 21 in Vancouver, Wash., and finished 16th as a team out of 32 teams. That is still the highest place-finish at a national meet in program history.
Drealan earned NAIA All-American honors after placing 22nd in 25:46. Berkness finished 61st in 26:22, followed by Fideler 95th place in 26:43 and Van Peursem 114th in 26:57.
Harrison, Manning and Bintliff also ran at the NAIA national meet for DSU.