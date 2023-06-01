DSU

THE 2009 men's cross country team will be inducted into the Dakota State University Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday. 

 Submitted photo

Dakota State University set goals during fall 2009 to win the first Dakota Athletic Conference men’s cross country team title as they returned a nucleus group from the 2008 season. With senior leadership in Anthony Drealan, Tyler Van Peursem and Devon Berkness, the Trojans won their fifth conference title and had the highest place-finisher at the NAIA national meet.

The members of the 2009 DSU men’s cross country team will join seven individuals joining the 27th annual Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The social starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. The ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.