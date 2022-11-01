St. Thomas School

ST. THOMAS SCHOOL'S Grand Gala will be held in the school gym at 401 N. Van Eps Ave. in Madison on Saturday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For any church, community events and fund-raisers are second nature. They provide important financial needs as well as an opportunity to connect with the people around them.

Each year, St. Thomas School in Madison hosts a Grand Gala to celebrate the community while raising money for the Catholic school and church.