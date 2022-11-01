For any church, community events and fund-raisers are second nature. They provide important financial needs as well as an opportunity to connect with the people around them.
Each year, St. Thomas School in Madison hosts a Grand Gala to celebrate the community while raising money for the Catholic school and church.
The event will take place in the school gym on Saturday with tickets being sold for $50 per person. Due to the need for an accurate count for food, tickets must be purchased ahead of time at the parish or school office.
A social will kick things off at 6 p.m. before dinner at 6:30 p.m. After dinner, there will be a silent and live auction as well as a raffle drawing. The evening also features live entertainment from Surfin’ Safari, a Sioux-Falls-based group which specializes in 1950s and ‘60s music.
One of the primary organizers for the event is Charlotte Groce, who served as the St. Thomas principal from 1980 to 2005. She said that the St. Thomas Grand Gala is put on entirely through community volunteers, along with sponsorships through local businesses.
“I can’t say enough about the business community in Madison and how supportive they are of everything that has to do with the community, not just St. Thomas,” she said.
Community sponsorships come in tiered categories of silver, gold and platinum. Sponsors are given credit through posters, programs and introductions, as well as free tickets to the gala for high-level members.
Local people and businesses also donate the prizes for the raffle and auctions. One of the most exciting prizes, provided by the members of Surfin’ Safari, is a weekend at their cabin on Lake Madison. The group performed and provided this same gift at last year’s gala.
Another top item up for auction is provided by an anonymous Madison couple who donates a free week at their timeshare every year. The prize comes with a choice of multiple locations, and the only cost for the winners is their travel expense. Parish member Chuck Sutton will serve as the live auctioneer.
“I’m always amazed at the generosity of people,” Groce added.
Food for the event is handled by a committee of volunteers spearheaded by Julie Lambert. The meal for this year’s gala features boneless pork chops, sweet and garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables and two desserts. Charcuterie cups will be given out as appetizers. Drinks will be handled by the Knights of Columbus, who received a temporary liquor license at a recent Madison City Commission meeting.
The committee received donations from local establishments including Sunshine Foods and Nicky’s, both of which have St. Thomas alumni.
Groce said that alumni support for St. Thomas is amazing.
“It’s really enjoyable to see the connections they still have with St. Thomas,” she said.
Starting Wednesday, Dakota State University Newman Club tudents will begin carrying things from the church to the school gym. These students will also serve as the waiters and waitresses for the event. Bob’s Electric will donate a forklift on Thursday to assist a group of parishioners hanging up lights that evening.
Table and chair set-up will take place Friday with meal preparation lasting the majority of Saturday before the event. Over the course of setting up, the space will also be decorated for the black and gold “Grand Gala” theme.
“It’s a group effort from the whole community,” Groce noted. “It’s wonderful.”