Dakota State University dominated the men’s hammer throw at the Northwestern (Iowa) Red Raiders Invitational outdoor track & field meet, placing five throwers in the Top 10. The Trojans took their field teams to the two-day meet.
Conner Tordsen, who had already qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in three events, won the hammer throw by tossing 196 feet, 1.25 inches. Jacob Joachim was second after throwing 167 feet, 5.5 inches.
Zachary Haugen was fifth with a toss of 51 feet, 2.25 inches for DSU. Jackson Zastera registered a personal record toss of 147 feet, 1.75 inches to place seventh. Houston Lunde was 10th with 133 feet, 8.75 inches.
Ryan Chapman made his hammer throw debut with a toss of 123 feet, 6.25 inches for DSU. Dylan Johansen recorded a personal best toss of 121 feet, 6.75 inches and Jack Hemmen threw 92 feet, 1.25 inches.
DSU’s Treshawn Roberts was second in the discus with 155 feet, 2.75 inches. Ethan Damerum added a personal record of 136 feet, 6.75 inches to place sixth. Cade Gortmaker was eighth after throwing 128 feet, 1 inch.
Jakob Kaiser had a career-best javelin throw of 115 feet, .75 inch for the Trojans. Xander Sheehan threw 106 feet, 6 inches and Caleb Roberts threw 83 feet, 6 inches.
T. Roberts cleared 13 feet, 4.25 inches to place fifth in the pole vault.
SATURDAY
The Trojans clinched two more throwing titles, while five athletes produced personal records.
Tordsen won the discus with the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark of 170 feet, 11.75 inches.
Joachim was fourth with 146 feet, 9 inches. Haugen was fifth with 140 feet, 3.5 inches. Damerum placed 10th with 125 feet, 1.25 inches.
Zastera placed 11th with 124 feet, 4.5 inches. Hemmen had a personal best throw of 123 feet, 11.5 inches for 12th place. T. Roberts was 13th with 123 feet, 8.5 inches and Chapman 14th with 122 feet, 10.5 inches.
Tordsen won the shot put by tossing 50 feet, 2 inches for DSU. Damerum posted a personal record of 45 feet, 9 inches to finish eighth.
A pair of Trojans competed in the high jump. Kaleb Scott tied for fifth place with a leap of 5 feet, 11.75 inches. Bryant Paulsen recorded a personal best 5 feet, 7.75 inches to finish 11th.