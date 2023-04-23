DSU Trojans

Dakota State University dominated the men’s hammer throw at the Northwestern (Iowa) Red Raiders Invitational outdoor track & field meet, placing five throwers in the Top 10. The Trojans took their field teams to the two-day meet.

Conner Tordsen, who had already qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in three events, won the hammer throw by tossing 196 feet, 1.25 inches. Jacob Joachim was second after throwing 167 feet, 5.5 inches.