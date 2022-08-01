If it isn’t one thing, it’s another. Or three others.
If it isn’t one thing, it’s another. Or three others.
Looking back over the past few years, it seems there is always at least one massive hurdle dropped at our doorstep, mandating major adjustments all season in operations, budget or both.
This year, the elephant that crashed in unexpectedly was certainly the May storm. Last year, it was a ridiculous number of underground electrical interruptions. The year prior, the pandemic. The year before that, incessant rain leaving us convinced it would never let up. I could go back further.
Every one of these challenges hit us harder than our average visitor or supporter will ever see. The trickle-down shifting of workload and priorities just kept hammering away at us, even when it appeared from the outside looking in that we had fully overcome any lasting side effects.
It would be easy to concoct a gripe session about any one of these seasons. The internal effects wore on us heavily at times, often requiring a daily reboot of our entire perspective, and some days, honestly, our sense of encouragement.
But there are silver linings to every one of these problems, as we look back. Some of them forced our acquiescence to revisions that were healthy but might have otherwise never been enacted. Others drove a modification of our thought and approach to even common annual challenges.
Perhaps most notably, all of them precipitated an over-arching sense of thankfulness. Each could have been worse. In the case of the pandemic, we survived and will carry on. Others saw their business come to a crashing end because of it.
Regarding this spring’s storm, one only needs to observe our neighbors within an hour’s drive to recognize we came out better than many. The rippling effects on our budget of extensive roofing work will be felt for a long time, but compared to losing this place, it amounts to more of a solid bump in the road.
Last year’s electrical woes had me about ready to throw in the towel some days, but we got them handled and we moved on. And you know what? Our electrical infrastructure, while still needing many upgrades in the near future, is at least now soundly better in those affected areas.
Moreover, those tough days have a way of making tomorrow’s sunrise just a bit sweeter. While you’re dealing with the present-day potholes, a brief look back at last year’s stuff is effective at dimming the current season’s chief point of aggravation. Thankfulness is a game changer, and we have a great deal for which to be thankful…this year and in recent ones.
There is so much that’s good: a grand upcoming Jamboree with the green carpet about to roll out, many 2022 events that have left our patrons happy and looking for more, a dynamic new recognition rolling out in August as we induct our first-ever Hall of Fame recipient, a village-honoring museum about to open its doors, etc., etc. Let’s not miss the eventual sunshine in the face of a temporary storm cloud.
Speaking of events, this coming weekend will amount to a double feature: Railroad Day on Saturday and the 28th rendition of our car show Sunday. Admission to either day is just $5 for adults, $2 for kids ages six and over, or a punch on your season pass.
Railroad equipment rides, our carousel operating by steam, and a historic railroad presentation in our Opera House will rule the day Saturday. Sunday will feature a service in our chapel car, followed by a fun layout of show vehicles lining our Main Street competing for awards, all under the light sounds of classic jukebox hits played over outdoor speakers. There will be food available for purchase in our kitchen both days. Please join us.
If it isn’t one thing, it’s another…including a litany of items on our gratitude list.
