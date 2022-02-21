Happy Presidents’ Day! In my office in Pierre, I have a framed poster of Ronald Reagan. It is the iconic picture of him in a cowboy hat and on the bottom it says “South Dakota is Reagan Country.”
He took office when our country was experiencing record inflation and conflict with Russia.
We are facing similar problems today, but he gave us a blueprint for success. He led in a manner that united people instead of creating further division, and focused on reducing the role of government.
The example he set is badly needed in D.C. and helpful to remember for those of us serving in Pierre. He provided a quote that I think about often: “The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally – not a 20 percent traitor.”
As I mentioned in a previous article, 570 bills were introduced this year, which is the highest amount in 24 years. Every bill gets heard by a committee, whether it is good, bad or ugly.
I like to think that only the good bills advance and only the best ones get all the way through the process. The opportunity to improve a defeated bill, build support and try again is less than a year away at the next legislative session.
Last week, we talked about investing in infrastructure that would benefit career housing and positively impact our workforce shortage. This week, I would like to highlight HB1306, which is an appropriation for rural access infrastructure funds.
In 2021. we passed an appropriation that put $3 million into studying and creating a database for rural infrastructure needs on our county and township roads. An additional $3 million was appropriated to begin repairs on failing culverts and bridges.
As the data came in from our counties, it became apparent that our partnership with local governments would take a substantial amount of money.
This year, the appropriation request is a total of $52.7 million to be distributed evenly over three years.
For a small-town guy like myself, this is an incredible amount of money, but unlike the past, this isn’t just a general request. The data proves the need.
Using data to drive results is routine in the world of business, and hopefully it becomes the norm in government. This investment would positively impact our agriculture industry and is badly needed across our state.
Hopefully, this bill makes it through the House of Representatives this week and I’ll have a chance to make a case for this in the Senate.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you and our future generations.
Please don’t hesitate to drop me a note at Casey.Crabtree@sdlegislature.gov or follow me on social media at Casey Crabtree for SD Senate.