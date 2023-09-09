The Floral Shop renovation

BRITTANY WALDMAN, owners of The Floral Shop in Madison, stands outside of her new building, which was completely renovated over this summer.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Floral Shop in Madison is nearly ready to blossom after a massive rebuilding project. Back in April, owner Brittany Waldman announced her plan to fully renovate her shop, tearing down the old and planting the seeds for the future of the business.

"I'm very happy with it," Waldman said, "and I'm so excited for everyone in the community to come see what we've done."