The Floral Shop in Madison is nearly ready to blossom after a massive rebuilding project. Back in April, owner Brittany Waldman announced her plan to fully renovate her shop, tearing down the old and planting the seeds for the future of the business.
"I'm very happy with it," Waldman said, "and I'm so excited for everyone in the community to come see what we've done."
The Floral Shop is nestled at 45493 234th St., and this location is effectively the only thing that hasn't changed in some capacity. The building itself is entirely new, with construction being carried out by Howard's Callies Homes Inc.
Within this brand new structure is an increased retail space, a designated design room that allows for up to four workers, painted concrete floors, updated bathrooms, as well as a full-size display cooler with access from the main area and much more.
Given that demolition work didn't begin until early June, Waldman is thrilled with the current state of the project. She noted that Callies Homes, as well as their subcontractors, did a "fantastic" job maintaining her schedule, ensuring that the shop would be ready for the busy winter season.
"It's been so much fun to watch it all happen," Waldman commented. "It's a pretty big investment in ourselves as well as our community."
She also thanked her family and friends for their continued support, especially Rene and Bill Brunner, who Waldman purchased the shop from in 2019. Waldman added that Rene has been an invaluable mentor since she bought the shop, and that showing her the new space was a special pleasure.
Along with the additions in the front, the back of the building now features a sizable garage for extra storage space and climate-controlled prep for incoming and outgoing flowers.
"This is going to make life so much easier for delivery drivers," Waldman remarked.
On top of this, the garage will also give the company van a permanent home, resulting in more space for customer parking in the freshly paved lot. If this wasn't enough, the front-most portion of concrete is connected the building's heated floor system, which Waldman stated will mitigate slipperiness from ice and snowfall.
Aside from some additional windows and doors, the interior of the building is mostly complete, with Waldman and her team preparing the space for its public debut. While the shop isn't technically open yet, they are still taking orders for weddings, funerals and their other services.
The largest addition remaining is a solid-structure greenhouse that will be four times bigger than its previous version. This larger greenhouse will be more weather resistant as well as connected to the rest of the shop through a door to the left of the main entrance.
Waldman explained that the greenhouse will be constructed by Wisconsin's United Greenhouse Systems, with the structure hopefully completed by the end of September.
Once this is finished, the shop will be fully open, and Waldman plans to celebrate this through a community open house. She added that the initial feedback she's received has been great, and that she can't wait to show it off to the rest of her hometown.
Waldman has also announced the new building's first workshop, where community members will be invited to join the crafting of winter containers. This workshop is slated for November and will host both independent and guided activity as visitors use berries, birch sticks, spruce tops and other decorations to make their own unique containers.
"It's a lot of fun," Waldman said. "To see how different everything is that walks out the door is just awesome."