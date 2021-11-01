The past and the future merge together at Dakota State University in the bones of the buildings themselves. Nowhere is that more evident than in the recent renovation of East Hall.
Constructed as a dormitory in 1901, the $4.3 million renovation has increased faculty office space, improved classroom space and added much needed breakout areas and a conference room.
On Tuesday, the public is invited to attend an open house from 3-5 p.m. to view the space, visit with faculty members and enjoy refreshments.
“It’s going to be progressive refreshments with something different on every floor,” said Dorine Bennett, dean of the College of Business and Information Systems (BIS). The goal is to encourage a full exploration of the building’s new amenities.
Renovated as a classroom and administration building in 1966, East Hall has been home to the BIS since 2000. The most recent renovation project was completed in two phases with the third-floor update being undertaken in 2018.
In addition to housing BIS faculty, East Hall houses faculty for the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences. The Beacom Institute of Technology across the street was constructed primarily as a classroom center with collaborative space.
This contributed to the need to update East Hall, according to Bennett.
“We’re growing. DSU is growing. We were putting faculty in little alcoves,” she said. “We were running out of room for them.”
In one instance, a classroom had been divided into cubicles. While workable, this arrangement made it difficult for faculty members to meet privately with students.
In addition to offering faculty more privacy, the remodeled offices offer an improved work environment. All of the offices have sit/stand desks which have significant health benefits, from easing back pain to improving mood and energy levels.
With the renovation, East Hall has more offices than are currently needed, but this design is to allow for the projected growth, Bennett said. Because they are available, the university has found a use for them.
“Graduate and teaching assistants don’t have a designated space on campus, so we said, ‘Let’s use those empty offices for graduate assistants’,” Bennett said.
Classroom spaces have been redesigned for the 21st Century, with more technology, including recording equipment and projectors, as well as more outlets for student computers. As in the Beacom Institute, desks have been replaced with tables to allow the greatest possible flexibility for teaching.
“We needed those kinds of spaces,” Bennett said.
Small breakout spaces and a student lounge have also been added to the design to provide opportunities for student collaboration. The breakout spaces can also be used when a faculty member wishes to meet with more students than would be comfortable in an office, Bennett said.
She admitted to being most excited about the state-of-the-art conference room which has been added to the building’s design.
“We didn’t have a conference room in this building,” she said.
Meetings were conducted in classrooms, which was workable but not ideal. The new conference room offers not only a sleek, attractive meeting space but also white boards and smart boards to enhance collaboration.
Bennett reports that while the auditorium remains in place and the building continues to have five classrooms, major structural changes were made during the renovation. As a result, the interior has a contemporary feel she finds attractive.
“The building feels more open and brighter, with wider halls, light-colored flooring and more glass in interior spaces,” she said in a press release.
She hopes the public will attend the open house to see all of the improvements.