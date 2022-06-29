Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/28/22 01:15 CFS22-03878 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS NW 9TH ST MADISON

06/28/22 02:24 CFS22-03879 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

06/28/22 02:49 CFS22-03880 Public Works/Utilities Information/Administrative N FARMER AVE MADISON

06/28/22 05:17 CFS22-03882 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

06/28/22 07:24 CFS22-03883 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 233RD ST MADISON

06/28/22 08:16 CFS22-03884 Medical Patient Transported EMS W CENTER ST MADISON

06/28/22 11:50 CFS22-03885 911 Open Line Unable to Locate GOLF DR WENTWORTH

06/28/22 12:02 CFS22-03886 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/28/22 12:10 CFS22-03887 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy HERMAN DR MADISON

06/28/22 13:01 CFS22-03888 Threats Completed/Settled by Phone MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

06/28/22 14:17 CFS22-03889 Vandalism Report Taken MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

06/28/22 16:45 CFS22-03890 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD TERRITORIAL RD MADISON

06/28/22 18:21 CFS22-03892 Alarm False Alarm LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON

06/28/22 18:29 CFS22-03893 Medical Patient Transported EMS N GRANT AVE MADISON

06/28/22 19:16 CFS22-03894 Traffic Complaint Arrest LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

06/28/22 20:28 CFS22-03895 Disturbance Unable to Locate LCSO NE 5TH ST MADISON

06/28/22 20:54 CFS22-03896 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD

06/28/22 21:04 CFS22-03897 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

06/28/22 21:13 CFS22-03898 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

06/28/22 21:30 CFS22-03899 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

06/28/22 22:45 CFS22-03900 Traffic Complaint Written Warning MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON

06/28/22 22:52 CFS22-03901 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/28/22 23:41 CFS22-03902 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 464TH AVE CHESTER

Total Records: 23