We were all reminded this past week that dangerous events can unfold virtually anywhere. A high-speed chase coupled with shots fired at law enforcement officers need not reflect poorly on the security of this community, as sometimes it’s simply a matter of outside trouble showing up on its own.
Back in May, after the storm that left so many in this area with devastating damage, I touched on severe weather planning in this column. We have a plan here, and that Thursday afternoon in May wasn’t the first time we’ve put it into motion. Several variations exist, depending on staff and guest count at the time.
But thoughtful preparation goes beyond weather. Last week’s headlines should be a good reminder that scenarios involving criminal actions, while not seemingly common here, are just as worthy of advance planning. Those entrusting their safety to us deserve to be assured of more than a last-minute wild guess regarding what everyone should do when the unthinkable drops in.
For example, once I learned the perpetrators might be afoot between the village and Madison but not yet apprehended, it was time to pull staff together in one specific place. This ensures that all personnel are accounted for, and should the situation suddenly spill onto our property, it also provides the confidence that everyone can remain in a zone of reasonable protection.
The next concern was for 125 church youth spending a retreat week with us, along with 20-plus adult leaders. Should a desperate couple of criminals continue their escape route west across our property, no one knows what might transpire. The small packs of young people scattered across our land bordering the state highway made for a layout that called for deliberate avoidance.
Calling that plan into motion, I located the church group’s primary leader and explained that he would need to have his sub-leaders gather the kids so we could account for and house them in one place — offering both protection and assurance. Fortunately, before those wheels were fully rolling, we got word the suspects had been apprehended a short distance away.
Beyond the obvious nature of protecting the masses of youth we were hosting, there are benefits to having a plan that can be implemented in short order. Once media reports began to circulate among on-site leaders and parents back at home, there was value in them knowing that their hosts were on top of things and had pre-planned for even this unlikely scenario.
Amazingly, just in the past seven seasons, this is the third time we’ve shifted into gear a plan regarding a criminal suspect or suspicious person on the loose within a short distance of here. While none of these chains of events escalated with ultimate harm, having the plan is key. Not unlike severe weather, such situations don’t exactly allow for drafting a strategy on the spot. The plan needs to already be in place.
From time to time I hear comments suggesting that, given our business’ rural and seemingly low-key nature, our staff must just “show up” here in the spring and start doing stuff. After all, why would there be any training needed? On the contrary, our staff begin their time being solidly oriented, and subsequently spend an entire season getting most of the moving parts of the job fully understood.
Staff orientation alone amounts to several hours’ worth, with a good deal of time spent addressing safety – including mechanical safety in operating equipment, weather safety for those storms that exceed the typical, and bad-actor safety for things such as hold-ups. Every bit of it matters, and new staff learn by the end of their first week with us that we take it all very seriously.
One last reminder about our concert series: This Saturday evening we will wind up this season’s set with a blow-out event. Emmy award-winning Tonic Sol Fa will perform in our Opera House at 7 p.m., and there are still seats available. These a capella wonders bring a deep-seated talent and a strong fan base in tow, so don’t assume seats will be available near performance time.
Please call us or stop at our gift shop to get your tickets in advance if you can. This is a high-level performance that won’t disappoint!