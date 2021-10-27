Three community meetings will be held over the weekend to provide families, voters and others interested in the possible consolidation of the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts with updated information on the progress which has been made.
“We encourage people to attend these meetings,” said Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Mike Fischer. “We encourage them to attend with an open mind and see what has been discussed by the committee.”
The first meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Rutland gym. The second is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Oldham gym. This meeting will be followed by a meeting in the Ramona gym, which will start at 11 a.m.
Tom Oster with Dakota Education Consulting and Kyle Ralph with CO-OP Architecture will be making the presentation. The public will be invited to comment and ask questions following the presentation.
Oster, a former state secretary of education, facilitated a community meeting in June at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison, where he reviewed what a consolidated district would look like, the process for consolidation, the impact and the kind of facility which would be necessary.
At this meeting, he will be reviewing the work which has been done by the committee tasked with developing a plan.
Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan said he feels good about the process thus far.
“The committee worked well together,” he said. “There are some pieces not everyone is super excited about, super happy about, but everyone understands we need a strategy that makes sense on both sides.”
Fischer agrees with Brosnahan’s assessment of committee meetings.
“I’m not going to say that at every meeting, we had 14 people who agreed on anything, but we had some good discussion,” he said.
In addition to updating community members on the work which has been done, the meetings are being held to solicit feedback from those who will be affected by a consolidation. Following the Q&A session at all three meetings, a survey will be distributed for those in attendance to complete.
“In order for us to move forward, we felt it was important to get the community involved,” Brosnahan said.
Fischer said that every effort has been made to inform people in the district about the meetings. In addition to posting information on social media and hanging posters in both communities, the district sent letters to all of the registered voters.
“We encourage everyone to attend, but ultimately the registered voters in both districts will make the decision,” he said.
Going into the meeting, administrators know that some questions will be raised which cannot be answered. Among those is the question of the existing facilities.
“A lot of decisions can’t be made by the current school boards; they will have to be made by the new school board,” Fischer explained.
Another unanswerable question will relate to the location of a new facility. The committee has looked at various pieces of land, according to Fischer. In some instances, the property owner was not interested in selling. In others, the engineers felt the property was not suitable.
However, this piece of the puzzle does not have to be resolved before a consolidation plan is submitted to the state. The districts do hope to have narrowed options and be in a position to enter into discussions with the landowner should the plan be approved by voters in both districts, Fischer said.
Following weekend meetings, the committee will meet with Oster to review survey results, make adjustments to the plan if necessary, and present the plan to the school boards for approval.
If approved, the plan will be submitted to the state Department of Education for review. If approved by the state, the plan will go to a public vote.
Both Fischer and Brosnahan expect their boards to make a decision by the end of the year.
“Ultimately, we don’t want to rush into anything. We want to make sure we have all the information we need,” Fischer said.