Many of us used to say, “When I grow up I’m gonna run away and join the circus.” That’s exactly what 28 Madison area residents did recently.
Members of Evergreen Masonic Lodge and the Twin Lakes Shrine Club worked at the recent El Riad Shrine Circus in Sioux Falls.
About 10 years ago, the local Shrine club was asked to take over popcorn popping duties during the El Riad’s annual circus. The request came when a group of ladies who had been doing the task for many years decided they were too old to continue the work.
Dick Ericsson remembers that the Madison Shrine members met and decided to accept the job. At first just a few Shriners were involved, but as the years passed, their numbers grew with wives, children and others joining in.
It isn’t the easiest job in the circus. The Madison Shriners popped corn at all nine shows of the recent circus. They fold the boxes, pop the corn and fill the boxes, which are then sent to concession stands and given to vendors to climb the stairs in the seating area bringing “fresh, hot popcorn” to circus attendees. It is hot work; the volunteers are on their feet all day, but to those working, it is a lot of fun.
“We not only do it to help the Shriner cause of making medical treatment available to children, but it also serves to build camaraderie among our members and their families,” said Ericsson. “It is really a lot of fun and serves a great cause.”
Steve Walker agreed: “It is a way for our club members to get together, have some fun and a way to give back to a very worthwhile cause. I personally get a kick out of giving some of the circus children a free box of popcorn. Their eyes just light up.”
Tom Bucknell said he enjoys working the circus.
“It is a lot of fun. Because of COVID, we didn’t have the circus for two years, but the crowds were great this year. I think we deserve a circus once a year at least,” he said.
Dr. Wayne Wetzbarger said it is just part of the reason why he is a Mason and Shriner. It is for a good cause and just the right thing to do.
“It is what being a Mason and Shriner is all about. I enjoy the camaraderie and know this is something that is good for society in general,” he said.
Arnie Hegdahl, who is secretary of the Twin Lakes club, said the goal of the Shrine is to help children who need medical help. “We raise money to help the kids.”
He said anyone interested in becoming a Mason and Shriner can contact him or any other member of the club.
“We are 50 members strong, but we are also working to find new members to join us,” he said.
Madison area residents working at the circus included Doug Beecher, Dave and Pauline Thielbar, Steve and Betty Walker, Jerry and Sue Larson, Dr. Wayne and Kim Wetzbarger. Lyle Brunick, Bob Bucknell, Bill Burnham, Jason and Jenna Martin, Arnie and Nona Hegdahl, John Nelson, Vic Graham, Jim Halpin, James Dillon, Dick Ericsson, Scott Nold, Floyd and Megan Rummel, Kevin Donlin and James Havlik.