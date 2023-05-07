National Hospital Week is an annual event celebrated by Madison Regional Health System and its employees.
This year’s observance is May 7-13, and the team will specifically celebrate their delivery of quality health care close to home.
“This year’s National Hospital Week theme is ‘We are Healthcare’ and emphasizes caring for patients and strengthening communities. This theme brings awareness to the impact of health care, especially in our rural area.
The provision of quality health care in our area decreases barriers to care, reduces adverse health outcomes, positively impacts population health and adds to the vitality and resiliency of our community through economic and social support,” said Savannah Olinger, director of public relations and marketing.
Recently, the health-care system received performance scores, and some were the highest in the nation.
Among thousands of Critical Access Hospitals and Rural & Community Hospitals, MRHS ranks in the 93rd percentile for quality.
“This performance data shows that quality health care is being delivered to our deserving patients. Our community expects excellence from us, and we will continue working diligently to meet their health-care needs and be a pillar of support for our community,” said Tammy Miller, CEO.
During National Hospital Week, MRHS and its employees will take the time to celebrate successes, accomplishments and the hard work that took place to make all of it happen.
MRHS will have prize drawings, meals and treats during the week to show appreciation to the employees who significantly impact the quality of life in Madison and surrounding areas.
“Each of our employees brings valuable skills, education, abilities and a personal touch to the health care delivered here at Madison Regional Health System.
Our team is always committed to providing quality health care close to home,” added Miller.
