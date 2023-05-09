THE ULTIMATE BBQ BURGER by Madison's Country Café is one of 17 unique burgers being offered for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's third annual Burger Brawl. This burger features two fresh ground patties in onions and barbecue sauce topped with a blend of three cheeses, as well as jalapeño bacon deep fried in beer batter served on a grilled onion roll.
What makes a truly delicious burger? Businesses from around Madison from attempting to craft the perfect creation for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Burger Brawl.
Throughout May, residents can visit 17 local establishments, all of which are competing for the coveted prize of the best burger in town. Burgers are available to order on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with all voting being conducted via the Chamber’s Ask Madison app.
Participating businesses include Country Café, Dakota Butcher, Prime Time Tavern and more, with each aiming to outdo the other in terms of ingredients, style and presentation. This year, variety is king as each burger brings something unique to the table, whether that be marinara sauce, bacon deep fried in beer batter or a homemade strawberry jalapeño jelly.
A full list of burgers can be found on the Chamber’s website along with information on how to vote.