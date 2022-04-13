Midnight was approaching when the final votes were counted and the results were reported in Tuesday’s election. Incumbents were out; opponents were in.
Former mayor Roy Lindsay defeated incumbent Marshall Dennert 803 to 400 with a 28.9% voter turnout. Newcomers Kirsti Meyer, Lynsee Planting and Jordan Schuh defeated incumbent school board members Tom Farrell and Keith Bundy with a 23.6% voter turnout.
Both longtime poll workers and election organizers were surprised by the turnout. Longtime poll worker Marcie Spielmann said the results were significantly greater than in previous elections.
“At least double, probably more than that,” she said.
School Business Manager Mitchell Brooks said the Madison Central School District prepared 800 ballots, which would have been more than enough in previous elections. By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, those were gone. With 6,001 registered voters in the district, 1,419 showed up to cast ballots.
Mayoral results
The city saw a similarly strong turnout. Three years ago, when Dennert won the election with a six-vote margin, 604 voters showed up at the polls. This year, 1,203 voters – nearly twice as many – cast their ballots. Dennert gained 95 votes; Lindsay gained 506.
Both candidates expressed appreciation to voters for their support.
“I think they were expressing appreciation for what we accomplished in the six years I was mayor,” Lindsay said about the outcome. He admitted he was excited.
“I’m looking forward to being back in office and working for the city of Madison and to moving Madison forward,” he said.
Lindsay will take office in May.
In commenting on the election results, Dennert expressed appreciation for having had the opportunity to serve the city as mayor for three years.
“The people have the final say-so and that’s the direction they want to go in,” he said.
School board results
In the school board election, Kirsti Meyer received 1,015 votes, followed by Lynsee Planting with 820 and Jordan Schuh with 806. All three are parents with children in the school district.
Incumbent Keith Bundy received 695 votes. On Wednesday morning, he said he was grateful for the voter turnout and expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve for three years.
“I’m feeling optimistic for what’s going to take place in the future,” he said. “The educational system is in good hands.”
Incumbent Tom Farrell, who has served for 13 years and currently serves as board president, received 558 votes. Like Bundy, he expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve and confidence in the newly elected board members.
“They have a vested interest in their children’s education,” he said, adding that he was at peace with the results.
Schuh saw the results at 1 a.m. when he got up to care for the baby. He said he was excited to see that he had won. In serving, his priority will be helping to move the district forward.
“I really don’t have anything I am hoping to accomplish. I’ve always wanted to serve the community,” he said.
Planting is excited to get involved with learning at a different level. As a board member, she is hoping to bring an outside perspective and to continue listening to other parents as she did during the campaign.
“What it comes down to – no matter how you slice it and dice it – is if we think about what’s best for our kids, how can we go wrong?” she said. “It shouldn’t be what’s easiest. It shouldn’t be what’s most comfortable. It should be what’s best for our kids.”
Meyer said she was humbled at the response of voters and is grateful to have the opportunity to serve. She thinks it’s significant that all three of the new board members are parents.
“We want to make sure the administrators and the teachers have a voice, but we want community members to have a voice, too. We want to make sure they work well together,” she said.
Meyer hopes to be a liaison connecting school and community.