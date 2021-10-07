madison school board Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Madison School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school/middle school library.The board will hear a request to hire Joshua Van Beek and Megan Zephier as playground supervisors and Sarah Torres as a SpEd paraprofessional.The board will also discuss an educational pay adjustment for Anna Hansen; hear of an ASBSD ALL award; consider an open enrollment application; and hear a second reading of cannabis policies.Executive session is planned for personnel matters and for a competitive position. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Honor Flight guardian shared special time with her dad Aric Stien Joan Johnson accident Henry VanDenHemel Five-year highway, bridge plan reviewed at public meeting Richard Jensen Faith carried family through long journey to adoption Midwest Honor Flight brings back memories of service City commission OKs DSU’s Van Eps parking plan Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists