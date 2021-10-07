The Madison School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school/middle school library.

The board will hear a request to hire Joshua Van Beek and Megan Zephier as playground supervisors and Sarah Torres as a SpEd paraprofessional.

The board will also discuss an educational pay adjustment for Anna Hansen; hear of an ASBSD ALL award; consider an open enrollment application; and hear a second reading of cannabis policies.

Executive session is planned for personnel matters and for a competitive position.