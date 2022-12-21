Madison

MADISON'S Adam Willis gets a pin against Tea Area's Keegan DeYoung. 

 Photo By Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs placed second at the Yankton Gymnastics Triangular on Monday evening. The Bulldogs finished with a team tally of 126.200. Yankton placed first with a team score of 126.450. Huron placed third with a team score of 119.150.

Madison’s Karlie Nelson tied with Yankton’s Allie Byrkeland for first place on the bars. Both gymnasts earned a score of 8.0500.