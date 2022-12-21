The Madison Bulldogs placed second at the Yankton Gymnastics Triangular on Monday evening. The Bulldogs finished with a team tally of 126.200. Yankton placed first with a team score of 126.450. Huron placed third with a team score of 119.150.
Madison’s Karlie Nelson tied with Yankton’s Allie Byrkeland for first place on the bars. Both gymnasts earned a score of 8.0500.
Nelson placed third on the beam with a mark of 8.000. Yankton’s Ava Koller was first with a mark of 8.9500.
Nelson scored a 8.500 in the floor exercise to place second. Ellie Keller was third with a score of 7.900.
Nelson placed first on the vault with a mark of 9.000. Sophie Sudenga tied with Byrkeland for third with a score of 8.500.
Nelson was first in the all-around competition with a mark of 33.550.
PREP WRESTLING
The Madison Bulldogs held a triangular Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs defeated Lennox 65-15 and lost to Tea Area 50-30.
“We had a few missing pieces in our lineup but thought that our kids competed and represented themselves very well,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “We were able to get off to a fast start against Lennox and really controlled the match from the start. Tea came in and showed why they are one of the highest-ranked teams in the state. They are solid throughout their lineup and have very few holes. It was a nice measuring stick before we break for Christmas.”
Madison 65, Lennox 15
Madison’s Tyan Braskamp won by pinfall in the 152-pound division against Cian Smith. Kaden Drause won by pinfall in the 160-pound division against Cameron Keatley.
In the 182-pound division, Madison’s Adam Willis won by pinfall against Triston Butler. Madison’s Henry Meyer won by pinfall against Preston Otte. Blake Johnson won by technical fall in the 138-pound division against Jack Aashiem.
Tea Area 50, Madison 30
Madison’s Wyatt Pickard won by pinfall against Slater Wilson in the 106-pound division. In the 195-pound division, Madison’s Adam Willis won by pinfall against Keegan DeYoung.
HOWARD
TRIANGULAR
The Howard Tigers competed in the Parker Quad on Tuesday. The Tigers took on McCook Central/Montrose, Parker and Garretson.
Garretson 42, Howard 42
In the 152-pound division, Howard’s Karsten Hamilton won by pinfall against Hunter Abraham. Howard’s Nolan Mentele won by pinfall in the 160-pound division against Cole Schleuter.
Parker 51, Howard 10
Howard’s Connor Giedd defeated Alek Kuchta by pinfall in the 126-pound division. Tate Miller defeated Michael Even by major decision (13-1) in the 138-pound division.
MCM 60, Howard 20
Giedd won by technical fall (18-3) in the 126-pound division against Elliott Bartlett. Miller won by pinfall in the 138-pound division against Matthew Casilli.
Howard’s Calvin Halverson won by decision (2-0) in the 182-pound division against Logan Raap. Griffin Clubb won by pinfall in the 195-pound division for the Tigers against Will Rotert.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
A three-point second quarter proved to be costly for the Chester Flyers on Tuesday against McCook Central/Montrose.
After the first quarter, the Flyers held a 12-10 lead, but they could only put three points on the board in the second quarter and went into the locker room trailing 22-15. MCM went on to defeat the visiting Flyers 48-37.
Jovi Wolf led the Flyers with 22 points. Clay Hanson chipped in with six points. Max McGreevy scored four points.
Howard 64,
Colman-Egan 29
The Howard Tigers flexed their muscles on Tuesday with a 64-29 victory against Colman-Egan in Colman.
The Tigers raced out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back. The Hawks made their first basket of the game with 3:10 left in the first quarter to cut Howard’s lead to 14-3. At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers held a 20-6 lead.
Kolt Koepsell scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Tigers. Colby Claussen scored 14 points. Luke Koepsell added 13 points and five rebounds.
Jackson Zwart scored nine points to lead the Hawks. Sawyer Uhing and Ben Zwart both scored five points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 2-0 overall. They’ll look to remain perfect against Hamlin at the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell on Dec. 28.
With the loss, the Hawks are 0-2 overall. They’ll look to break into the win column on Dec. 31 when they take on Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in Brookings at the Entringer Classic.
Madison 76, Deubrook 42
The Madison Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday with a 76-42 road victory against Deubrook.
Aiden Jensen led the Bulldogs with 21 points. The senior post player also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots.
Andrew Comes scored 20 points and recorded five steals for the Bulldogs. Ben Brook scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists.
Shane Veenhof and Elijah Sims both scored seven points for Madison. Eli Barger chipped in with six points.
With the win, the Bulldogs are 1-1. They’ll be back in action on Dec. 30 when they host Lennox.