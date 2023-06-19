Sen. Rounds ArmyCyber.jpg

SEN. MIKE ROUNDS speaks at an educational partnership signing ceremony at the Beacom Institute of Technology at Dakota State University on Monday. DSU and U.S. Army Cyber Command have entered an educational partnership agreement to strengthen the country's cybersecurity and cyberintelligence capabilities. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

A crowd of veterans, military officials, Dakota State University faculty and staff, local and national leaders and middle school computer science campers celebrated the signing of an educational partnership agreement between DSU and Army Cyber Command at a ceremony in Madison on Monday.

Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson all spoke at the event alongside DSU President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, Army Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett and South Dakota National Guard Brigadier General Deborah Bartunek.