SEN. MIKE ROUNDS speaks at an educational partnership signing ceremony at the Beacom Institute of Technology at Dakota State University on Monday. DSU and U.S. Army Cyber Command have entered an educational partnership agreement to strengthen the country's cybersecurity and cyberintelligence capabilities.
A crowd of veterans, military officials, Dakota State University faculty and staff, local and national leaders and middle school computer science campers celebrated the signing of an educational partnership agreement between DSU and Army Cyber Command at a ceremony in Madison on Monday.
Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson all spoke at the event alongside DSU President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, Army Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett and South Dakota National Guard Brigadier General Deborah Bartunek.
Barrett leads U.S. Army Cyber Command, which is the Army branch of U.S. Cyber Command. These organizations aim to improve the U.S. government’s and military’s cyber capabilities. Barrett signed the educational partnership agreement with Griffiths at the end of the ceremony.
The goal of this partnership and the Army’s cyber research is to develop new technologies and transfer technologies from civilian to military use so that U.S. soldiers have as many technology capabilities as possible, Barrett said.
“We’ve looked at a lot of different universities, and really the DSU program here is a really super match, for a lot of different reasons,” Barrett said. “The faculty and staff are proving to be innovative, skillful and forward thinking, and it is just the kind of place we want to recruit talented, focused, driven young minds to meet our nation’s needs and its cyber workforce to counter our adversaries and defend our nation’s networks and critical infrastructures.”
Barrett gave a special thank-you to Griffiths, Noem and Rounds, who serves on the Cybersecurity Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Rounds praised the efforts of Noem, Griffiths and Barrett in making the partnership possible, and he said U.S. cyber capabilities are key to maintaining the country’s strength on a world stage.
“There will never be a war or conflict in this world again that doesn’t begin with a cyber event,” he said.
Johnson said the importance of this type of partnership came into clear focus when he participated in tabletop exercises regarding China. He said he believes the only way to maintain American exceptionalism is to improve the country’s cybersecurity capabilities.
“It was clear to all of us involved in that tabletop exercise that we needed to make a greater, a more comprehensive, a more focused American investment in cybersecurity,” he said.
Noem said the signing was “exciting for me and for the state of South Dakota,” and the partnership is a way to bring South Dakota into the national eye and show a continued investment in education.
“What we are doing here today by signing this educational partnership agreement between DSU and Army Cyber is an incredible pilot project,” Noem said. “We have already seen the benefits of true leadership in this community and in this state today.”
Several other special guests, including Michael Fitzmaurice, the state’s only living Medal of Honor recipient, and retired Brigadier General Myrna Williamson, a South Dakota native and the fifth woman to be promoted to general in the Army, were also in attendance.
The event was also a “kick-off” activity for the CybHER Security Camp. More than 100 middle school girls interested in cybersecurity came to the signing and listened to the speakers, with some campers getting the opportunity to speak with the national and military leaders.
“One day, you’ll look back on this morning and realize that you were witness to a very special historical event in the company of a number of extraordinary pioneers and trailblazers,” Griffiths said to the campers.