An ordinance that states where companies can set up their cannabis establishments in Madison passed its second reading.
On Monday night, city commissioners passed Ordinance 1648. The ordinance allows up to two each cannabis dispensaries, testing facilities, cultivation facilities and product manufacturing facilities within city limits.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that no changes were made to the ordinance since its first reading on April 4.
“What it does is it adds cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities to the list of approved uses,” he said. “It also allows dispensaries to be used in these new districts, which would be Light Manufacturing (and) Heavy Manufacturing. Only dispensaries are allowed in Highway Business Zones. All of those uses would now be in the Light Manufacturing, Heavy Manufacturing districts.”
According to the ordinance, cannabis establishments cannot be located less than 1,000 feet from an existing public or private school, and cannot be less than 500 feet from any existing residence or public park.
Hours of operation for dispensaries are limited to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All establishments will require documentation of licensure from the state of South Dakota before a permit is issued in the city.
At its April 4 meeting, Berreth said that if a company wants to operate more than one type of facility, that company would need to get a permit for each type of establishment.
On Monday night, he added that two types of establishments can be in the same building, except for testing facilities. Testing facilities must have separate access.
The city has had inquiries about opening a dispensary, but no permits have been issued yet.
The zoning ordinance’s passage was recommended by the city’s Planning Commission.