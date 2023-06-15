Pat Pardy

RAPID CITY — Brig. Gen. Patrick Pardy, former assistant Adjutant General, retired after 36 years of service. He was honored with a retirement ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid last month.

“Every day he lays it out there, in his heart and the way he approaches things, and he is an inspiration to be around. The impact you have left on the organization and your legacy of excellence will live on in those who had the pleasure to serve with you,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General.