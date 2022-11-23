DR. GREGG TALCOTT (left), Gene and Patty Phillips, Lori Norby, Jamal Joseph and Kim Bartling are proud to bring the Humanity Launch presentation to Madison High School. Funding for the event was made possible through Phillips, who donated the money to the Madison Central School Education Foundation.
Thanksgiving is a time of celebration and gratitude when people take time to be with family and reflect on what makes life important. Students across the Madison Central School District get three days away from class for the holiday, but members of the Madison Central School Education Foundation thought that wasn’t enough.
As a treat, Madison High School students were given a day free from standard classwork on Tuesday for a special presentation by Humanity Launch, a Sioux Falls-based program that specializes in presentations promoting the exploration and creation of dynamic classroom culture.
The event was made possible through a fund established by Gene Phillips after his wife Margie, a founder of the MCSEF, died in 2017.
“Each year, we donate money and it goes in a roundtable. It goes to elementary, middle school and high school. If it wasn’t for Gene doing this for you, you probably wouldn’t be doing this today,” MCSEF board member Lori Norby said when introducing Phillips to the students, who exploded with thank-yous.
“We’re very proud that we could do this today,” Phillips said on behalf of the foundation. “It’s nice to give back to the community, and this is one of our ways of doing that.”
Humanity Launch is composed of Dr. Gregg Talcott and Kim Bartling. Along with their DJ Jamal Joseph, they led students in a variety of activities highlighting the importance of quality communication, respecting others and the power of being vulnerable.
The event kicked off with the FCCLA’s Pies for Presents fund-raiser, where computer teacher Joey Liesinger and Principal Adam Shaw were “pied” for raising the most money. In total, the fund-raiser garnered around $340, with Humanity Launch boosting that number to an even $500.
Juniors and seniors witnessed the presentation in the morning, with freshmen and sophomores in the afternoon. Aside from the presentation, each teacher hosted a unique activity in their classroom.
“One of the messages of today is don’t miss it, embrace today and this morning, and just squeeze as much out of it as you can. If you do that every day, you will lead a full and rich life,” Talcott said. He framed this message with a story on how he overcame his fear of heights, advising students to not let their inhibitions rob them of impactful experiences and connections.
“Vulnerability in human beings is your strength. You’re hardwired as human beings to have connections,” Bartling told students.
Throughout her speech, she stressed the importance of forming relationships with other people as well as the qualities of community leadership.
“Real leadership sees the potential in somebody else, and then they point it out to people and help them reach that potential,” Bartling added.
She then had students take time to write down something that they felt was keeping them from reaching their full potential. The notes were kept confidential and worked to give students an opportunity to practice vulnerability and courage.
Other activities included group dancing led by Bartling and a “Do as I say” game like “Simon Says” led by Talcott. Another was titled “Verbal vomit” and saw students forming circles to talk to others they don’t usually associate with.
Overall, Humanity Launch sought to unite students on common ground, using their similarities to empower them to be the best they can every day.
Talcott and Bartling both have extensive careers in education and utilized this experience to relate to students and problems they may face.
Talcott served as the principal at Brandon Valley High School for almost 20 years before retiring in 2019. Bartling chaired the University of Sioux Falls Speech Communication and Theater Department for 14 years. She also owns Ephemeral Production, a theatre company dedicated to social change and women empowerment, as well as Plains Speaking People, a storytelling company with a Midwest connection.