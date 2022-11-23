Humanity group

DR. GREGG TALCOTT (left), Gene and Patty Phillips, Lori Norby, Jamal Joseph and Kim Bartling are proud to bring the Humanity Launch presentation to Madison High School. Funding for the event was made possible through Phillips, who donated the money to the Madison Central School Education Foundation.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Thanksgiving is a time of celebration and gratitude when people take time to be with family and reflect on what makes life important. Students across the Madison Central School District get three days away from class for the holiday, but members of the Madison Central School Education Foundation thought that wasn’t enough.

As a treat, Madison High School students were given a day free from standard classwork on Tuesday for a special presentation by Humanity Launch, a Sioux Falls-based program that specializes in presentations promoting the exploration and creation of dynamic classroom culture.