Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/14/22 01:45 CFS22-06664 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/14/22 06:41 CFS22-06665 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34
10/14/22 07:35 CFS22-06666 Medical Patient Transported EMS FISCHER DR WENTWORTH
10/14/22 10:42 CFS22-06667 MVA Report Taken MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON
10/14/22 12:01 CFS22-06668 Threats Arrest MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
10/14/22 14:51 CFS22-06670 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO S WASHAINGTON AVE MADISON
10/14/22 15:41 CFS22-06672 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON
10/14/22 17:26 CFS22-06673 MVA Non-Reportable Accident EMS 229TH ST MADISON
10/14/22 18:09 CFS22-06674 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.158089, -96.95037
10/14/22 18:28 CFS22-06675 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON
10/14/22 19:16 CFS22-06676 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
10/14/22 19:20 CFS22-06677 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
10/14/22 19:40 CFS22-06678 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
10/14/22 20:11 CFS22-06679 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO NE 3RD ST MADISON
10/14/22 20:55 CFS22-06680 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 1ST ST CHESTER
10/14/22 21:45 CFS22-06681 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/14/22 22:37 CFS22-06682 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/14/22 22:49 CFS22-06683 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON
10/14/22 22:56 CFS22-06684 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/14/22 23:04 CFS22-06685 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
10/14/22 23:44 CFS22-06686 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
10/14/22 23:54 CFS22-06687 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
Total Records: 22
