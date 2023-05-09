The Madison School Board set its budget hearing and approved a financial audit during its Monday meeting.
The budget hearing, set for June 12 at 5:45 p.m., will allow board members and the public to weigh in on the 2023-24 budget.
Business Manager Mitchell Brooks said the preliminary budget will be adjusted over the course of the next month, but he presented the top 10 preliminary “budget changers” from the 2022-23 school year to the next one.
Number 10 was the Dakota State University facility payment, which will be $95,830. Number 9 was capital outlay for curriculum costs for $111,000. Number 8 is capital outlay for transportation for $117,000. Number 7 is staff technology purchases for $155,000. Number 6 is building and grounds maintenance projects for $324,000.
Number 5 is federal COVID-19 dollars decreasing by $386,000. Number 4 is bond payments decreasing by $450,000. Number 3 is state aid for the general fund increasing by $516,000. Number 2 is $580,000 being set aside for potential building projects. Number 1 is staff salary and benefits increasing by $704,000.
In addition, Brooks presented on the 2021-22 school year audit, conducted by ELO Prof. LLC, which found a “significant deficiency” in the school’s accounting practices. A significant deficiency is not as severe as a “material weakness” but is noted on audit reports.
The reported deficiency, the improper segregation of duties, has been noted in every audit since 2013.
“We have the same finding that we’ve always had — a lack of segregation of duties. This relates to revenues. Not all revenues are visually seen by our office. If a group does a fund-raiser or an activity, we’re not there to originate transactions,” said Brooks.
In the report, the district responded to the findings by stating certain measures have been put in place to compensate for this deficiency, which was ELO’s recommendation.
“At this time, it is not cost-efficient for Madison Central School District to hire the additional staff needed to achieve segregation of duties. Alternate procedures have been implemented by the school district to decrease the likelihood that financial data is adversely affected [sic],” the district wrote in its response to the report.
Another significant deficiency the audit noted was improper reporting of certain post-employment benefits by a “qualified opinion,” or an opinion from an outside organization.
“We calculate our own post-employment benefits. We can do that at no cost,” Brooks said. “We could hire a company to do that. That number is not real dollars, so there’s no sense in spending taxpayer dollars to get that number.”
In addition to the June 12 budget hearing, important upcoming dates for the district include graduation on May 21 at 2 p.m. and the last day of school on May 23.
In other business:
— The School Board recognized Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8-12.
— Five resignations were accepted, as were seven hiring requests, including for three elementary teachers.
— The board voted in favor of two South Dakota High School Activities Association constitution amendments regarding athlete suspensions and scouting or recruitment efforts. The board also voted for two SDHSAA board positions: Large School Board of Education member, Randy Hartmann from Pierre, was the only candidate for that position; the board also voted for Madison High School Principal Adam Shaw to be the Division III representative.
— Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported three proposals were submitted for a potential facility study, which would research how to best utilize or improve school buildings. The proposals will be looked over by school staff and discussed at the next board meeting.
— Two food service agreements were approved; both were continuations of previous agreements. The first, with Harrisburg School District, costs the Madison School District $11,000 in exchange for Harrisburg’s assistance with meal planning, consultation, equipment inspections and more. The second has the Madison School District vending meals to St. Thomas School. The rates are $1.73 per meal, $0.35 per carton of milk, $5.56 delivery charge per day.