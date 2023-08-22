Defining the word nuisance can be a bit tricky, as it comes with some inherent subjectivity. However, in a legal sense, the term is broadly defined as “a condition, activity, or situation (such as a loud noise or foul odor) that interferes with the use or enjoyment of property."

Madison's city ordinances have outlined procedures for addressing these nuisances, yet the processes for declaring and dealing with them can be rather complicated. During Monday's City Commission meeting, City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained that while most residents handle their nuisance complaints effectively, others can be more difficult.