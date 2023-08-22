Defining the word nuisance can be a bit tricky, as it comes with some inherent subjectivity. However, in a legal sense, the term is broadly defined as “a condition, activity, or situation (such as a loud noise or foul odor) that interferes with the use or enjoyment of property."
Madison's city ordinances have outlined procedures for addressing these nuisances, yet the processes for declaring and dealing with them can be rather complicated. During Monday's City Commission meeting, City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained that while most residents handle their nuisance complaints effectively, others can be more difficult.
"Sometimes we get some cases where the property owner isn't as responsive, so we wanted to make sure that you guys are aware of the process that we have to handle those potential nuisances through actions and hearings," Berreth told the commission.
For the discussion, the commission was joined by Madison's Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg as well as Jencks Law associate Carrie Sanderson, who was recently dubbed the Deputy City Attorney for Madison.
Hegg noted that the City began looking to update its nuisance policies with the hiring of Building Official/Code Enforcement Officer Gary Zay in January of 2022.
"Shortly after he settled in, we began to look at appropriate codes to adopt in order to properly handle code enforcement," Hegg stated, "so in March of 2022, we had updated our regular building codes that we had adopted: the residential code, the mechanical code and the international building code."
Hegg added that the city then added two new ones: the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code and the 2021 International Existing Buildings Code.
"The International Property Maintenance Code addresses exterior property areas, interior of structures, rubbish and garbage, pests, fire safety requirements, unsafe structures and vacant structures," Hegg explained.
"The International Existing Buildings Code is more determining at what level that would trigger compliance for someone pulling a building permit," he added. "If a building had gotten dilapidated enough to where it was a nuisance, then this code would assist in us finding a middle ground between our brand new codes and an older building."
These codes do not pertain to zoning violations, renters' inspections or light pollution issues.
Hegg commented that the nuisance process starts with a complaint, whether that be to the police or fire department, or directly to City officials like Berreth or Mayor Roy Lindsay.
Once a complaint is made, Zay will inspect the property, gathering evidence through notes and photos. If sufficient evidence is found, a courtesy letter will be sent to the property owner "outlining the complaint received and the observations/evidence gathered regarding the property."
Hegg remarked that Zay has reported an 85% success rate for these initial courtesy letters, though a second letter will be sent if the issue is not resolved in a timely fashion. He added that 52 such letters have been sent out so far this year.
"The South Dakota codified law allows a city to determine what constitutes a nuisance through their policing powers," Sanderson explained.
This means that commissioners will act as "judges" on whether or not a property is deemed a nuisance.
"If we get to the point of wanting to request a property to be formally deemed a nuisance, we will need to come before this board to have a hearing," Sanderson said. These hearings will be open to the public.
She added: "when we come to you with a request for action on a nuisance violation, we have the hearing, and you deem it be a nuisance, then, at that point, we are requesting that the landowner have 30 days to continue to clean up their property."
If the issue is not resolved in that timeframe, the City can move forward with abatement, which is "the process of permanently removing known hazardous material in surface areas so that it is safe for others."
Sanderson clarified that should the city move toward abatement, they should be ready to address the costs, which she noted are a primary factor for why some of these nuisance violations are not handled by the landowner. The city will then work to develop an abatement plan, with the potential to assign the costs back to the landowner.
Of note, this overview featured no action from the commission, with the discussion largely being staff recommendations for how the city should proceed in the future. Additional updates are likely, and further information will be forthcoming at subsequent meetings.
A full, 24-item checklist for nuisance complaints, as well as outlines of the ordinances themselves, can be found on the city's website.