Three generations of firefighters

WENTWORTH FIRE CHIEF Terry Reck (left) serves with his grandsons, Logan and Tyler, as well as with his son, Assistant Fire Chief Kory Reck. Three generations serve because they believe volunteering builds a stronger community.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Tyler Reck, a student at Lake Area Technical College, walks a little prouder when he wears the red shirt emblazoned with the Wentworth Fire Department’s logo. As a fourth-generation firefighter, the Madison High School graduate is proud to serve.

“A lot of people don’t understand,” he said in an interview recently. “It comes down to the fact I know I’m here to help people, to make sure people are OK.”