WENTWORTH FIRE CHIEF Terry Reck (left) serves with his grandsons, Logan and Tyler, as well as with his son, Assistant Fire Chief Kory Reck. Three generations serve because they believe volunteering builds a stronger community.
Tyler Reck, a student at Lake Area Technical College, walks a little prouder when he wears the red shirt emblazoned with the Wentworth Fire Department’s logo. As a fourth-generation firefighter, the Madison High School graduate is proud to serve.
“A lot of people don’t understand,” he said in an interview recently. “It comes down to the fact I know I’m here to help people, to make sure people are OK.”
Tyler’s 17-year-old brother Logan, an MHS student, feels the same way as a cadet with the Wentworth Fire Department.
“In the end, you feel better about yourself, knowing you were there to help somebody,” he said.
Both claim they grew up in the Wentworth Fire Hall, as did their dad, Assistant Fire Chief Kory Reck. Terry Reck, the patriarch of the family and Wentworth’s fire chief, tells the same story.
“It just gets in your blood. It’s like farming or anything else,” Terry said.
His dad, William “Bill” Reck, helped to start the fire department in Lyons, working with Harold Boer, who built their first fire truck and went on to start Central States Fire.
“There were only six or seven of them. They started out in Harold’s gas station,” Terry said.
When he joined the Wentworth Department 47 years ago, his father-in-law, Lester Keupp, was fire chief. No one knows exactly how long Keupp served. Even his retirement plaque just says “many, many years.”
Like anything else that’s done out of a heartfelt commitment, the work also takes a toll from time to time. Terry recalls being called out to an accident one day, and discovering three of his children in the mangled mess which resulted when the driver of a three-quarter ton pickup decided to pass a snowplow and hit – head on – a car filled with teenagers.
His eyes filled with tears as he talked about the angel which protected Kory, who was at the driver’s wheel and needed 108 stitches to put his lip back together. Had the backrest of his seat not broken, causing him to fall backward, the outcome could have been so much worse.
“The outer shell of the door went through the window like a guillotine and out the windshield, Terry said.
Although traumatic for his dad, as it would be for any parent, Kory has managed to find the silver lining in the experience. He attributes his ability to talk with individuals at an accident scene to that experience and noted it may have influenced the career decisions made by two others in the vehicle.
“Three of the five of us in that car are in public service,” he noted.
Jeremiah Schneider became a medic in the U.S. Navy and headed the Madison Ambulance Service before going into healthcare administration. Kory is the assistant fire chief for the Wentworth department and serves as the chair of the Local Emergency Planning Committee for Lake County. One of the girls is a neonatal flight nurse.
Both Kory and his sons recall vividly times they were called out for the death or suicide of someone they knew. Terry has received training in Critical Incident Stress Management and has become a certified chaplain because he knows the emotional toll the work can take.
“When we have a death, we all come back to the station and behind closed doors, we talk about it. When there’s nobody talking, there’s trouble,” he said.
“You can go on a scene and see some awful stuff,” Logan said, stuff that will haunt both dreams and walking hours.
“Both Grampa and Dad have warned us multiple times it’s not going to be easy,” Tyler added. “It pushes some people away. They say, ‘I don’t want to be on a call and see my best friend.’”
For all four men, stepping up rather than stepping away is the best way to show they care.
They admit it’s not all doom and gloom. All of them are strengthened by the camaraderie they share with firefighters, not only locally and statewide, but across the nation. Terry found it in New York City after 9-11. Tyler found it in Chicago when he visited Firehouse 51, which is used as the setting for NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”
“The guy giving us the tour was ‘our house is your house,’” he recalled.
That camaraderie, the friendships forged, and an abiding sense they make a difference in their community inspires them to keep showing up year after year, and sacrificing personal time to respond to medical emergencies as well as fire calls.
“You help other people out and that’s what God wants us to do,” Terry said.