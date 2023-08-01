The Lake County Food Pantry will give away free school supplies and gift certificates to students at a Thursday event.
The event will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Downtown Armory, and parents are encouraged to accompany their children to help them fill backpacks.
About $5,000 worth of school supplies and $50 gift certificates to purchase shoes from Runnings will be handed out, said Jeff Nelson, the organization’s president.
The gift certificates will be provided with the help of the Salvation Army.
“That’s always a valuable part of the project,” he said.
Nelson expects the event to serve between 150 and 175 students. The Food Pantry receives supply lists from local educators and matches students with supplies based on their grade and school.
“It’s been a great program and highly valued,” he said. “We can’t do everything, but I’d say we fill about ⅔ to ¾ of the needs, and it’s helpful to the parents.”
All remaining school supplies are donated to the Madison, Chester and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland schools.
The program began about 30 years ago, Nelson said. Though the Lake County Food Pantry mostly provides food, Nelson said it became “very apparent” in the early 1990s that families needed help affording school supplies for their children.
“Since then, we have had such strong support for donors, both for this and for the Food Pantry, if we can comfortably find support, which we certainly have been, that this fills a need targeted at kids,” he said. “Kids can go to school and have one less thing to worry about. With one less thing for families that are challenged economically, the better off they’ll be.“