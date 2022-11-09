The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders finished the regular volleyball season with an 18-11 record and fell one game short of reaching the SoDak 16.
During ORR’s Class B Region 2 quarterfinal victory against Deubrook Area, Julia Trygstad reached the 1,000 career kills milestone. During the match, Trygstad recorded 30 kills.
“Reaching 1,000 kills as a junior is a milestone that I have always wanted to achieve,” Trygstad said.
“However, I did not think I would reach that goal my junior year. This not only shows that I can accomplish anything as long as I work for it, but doing so made me realize that putting in the effort and working hard at everything you do does pay off. Not many athletes reach this milestone, and I am proud and honored to be one of the very few that has.”
The ORR junior finished the season with 436 kills, 249 digs, 68 blocks and 25 aces.
Being able to stay in for the entire rotation helped Trygstad take her game to new heights.
“This season I stepped up and played all around, and that was something completely new to me,” Trygstad said. “I have in the previous years gone in for a few rotations but never for the whole game. I would not consider this my greatest strength, but rather something that I need to focus on and improve for next year.”
While Trygstad enjoys playing in the back row, she said her greatest strength is her ability at the net.
“I do very well at reading the defense so I can place the ball wherever I want on the court,” Trygstad said. “My attacking has come a long way, even since last year. I have gotten stronger from lifting and my vertical has really improved. Lastly, I would say another strength is my blocking. I read other hitters well and adapt to where they want to place the ball.”
Trygstad would not have been able to reach this milestone without her teammates, whether it was a teammate recording a dig or a perfect set from Paige Hanson or Brooklyn Hageman.
“I love the game of volleyball because it is a team sport,” Trygstad said. “The bonds that you form with your teammates is something that will never leave me.”
Now that Trygstad reached 1,000 career kills, she has her eyes set on another milestone for her senior season.
“Goals that I have for my senior season in volleyball would be to reach 1,500 kills, which I think is very doable,” Trygstad said. “A goal I reached this season was the most kills in a season. As a team, I hope that my senior year is the best yet and that we make it to the state tournament.”