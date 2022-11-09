ORR VB

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Julia Trygstad (back, center) reached 1,000 career kills for the Raiders during ORR's 3-1 victory against Deubrook Area. 

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders finished the regular volleyball season with an 18-11 record and fell one game short of reaching the SoDak 16.

During ORR’s Class B Region 2 quarterfinal victory against Deubrook Area, Julia Trygstad reached the 1,000 career kills milestone. During the match, Trygstad recorded 30 kills.