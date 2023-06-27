Law Enforcement Blotter Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:06/26/23 00:10 CFS23-04281 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON06/26/23 07:56 CFS23-04282 Animal Lost Information/Administrative SILVER CREEK CIR MADISON06/26/23 08:42 CFS23-04283 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 4TH ST MADISON06/26/23 10:08 CFS23-04284 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 19 MADISON06/26/23 10:33 CFS23-04285 911 Open Line Information/Administrative 44.018258, -97.1210006/26/23 10:40 CFS23-04286 Gas Leak Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON06/26/23 11:23 CFS23-04287 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON06/26/23 12:07 CFS23-04288 Burglary Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON06/26/23 13:18 CFS23-04289 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON06/26/23 14:07 CFS23-04290 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO LAKE RIDGE DR WENTWORTH06/26/23 14:43 CFS23-04291 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON06/26/23 14:45 CFS23-04292 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 457TH AVE MADISON06/26/23 15:26 CFS23-04293 Traffic Complaint Verbal Warning LCSO SD HIGHWAY 19 MADISON06/26/23 17:33 CFS23-04294 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone CHRISTIANSEN LN WENTWORTH06/26/23 18:25 CFS23-04295 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD 456TH AVE MADISON06/26/23 19:35 CFS23-04296 Motorist Assist Information/Administrative06/26/23 22:33 CFS23-04297 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 17 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison women share tips for lasting marriages It's all about the relationships for AJ Siemsen Nathan and Angela Janssen wed at historic venue Railroad Days experiences hiccup Saturday United Way tractor raffle kicks off June 29 with hot dog feed County will vote on $2.8 million opt-out 4-H youth show skills at horse show Ericksons celebrate Prairie Shores Resort and Events' first wedding season County nixes increase in discretionary spending City approves Lake County's memo of understanding for Hwy 34 Bypass Follow us Facebook Twitter