THE MADISON Public Library will host a community bed build with Idaho-based non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This section of E. Center St. will be closed during this time to grant volunteers space to work.
There are certain comforts in life that are easy to take for granted — like having a safe place to sleep at night.
This is one of the reasons Luke and Heidi Mickelson founded Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a national non-profit that builds and delivers quality beds to children and families in need.
SHP was founded in Twin Falls, Idaho, in 2012. The organization has since expanded to 270 local chapters (7 in S.D.) throughout the U.S., constructing thousands of beds in the process.
On Saturday, representatives from South Dakota’s chapters will visit the Madison Public Library for a community bed build, where volunteers can join in the construction themselves.
“Everyone is welcome,” Library Programs Coordinator Amanda Hall said. “Even little kids can find something to help with.”
Hall explained that SHP will be providing all equipment and materials, with the library in charge of gathering volunteers. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. divided down the middle into two sections, and a signup page is available through the library’s website and Facebook page.
Both single and bunk beds will be part of the build, and the section of E. Center St. across from the library’s entrance will be closed off to accommodate construction. Currently, 52 people have volunteered for the event, but the library is seeking as many as they can to be able to build as many beds as possible.
Once constructed, the beds will be given to SHP, which distributes them through the website and chapter locations to those in need. Families can apply to receive beds online, with all materials and deliveries being funded through donations.
According to SHP research, {span}roughly 2% to 3% of American children are without beds. This may seem like a small percentage, but given the fact that the U.S. has an estimated child population of more than 70 million, this equates to well over a million children throughout the country.
On the organizations website, it states, “{span}At SHP, we fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs. When it was brought to our attention that the need for beds went far beyond our own neighborhoods, we stepped up and took initiative. We’re a national organization answering the call to a national problem.”