MPL bed build

THE MADISON Public Library will host a community bed build with Idaho-based non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This section of E. Center St. will be closed during this time to grant volunteers space to work.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

There are certain comforts in life that are easy to take for granted — like having a safe place to sleep at night.

This is one of the reasons Luke and Heidi Mickelson founded Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a national non-profit that builds and delivers quality beds to children and families in need.