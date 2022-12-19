Law Enforcement Blotter Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/18/22 02:01 CFS22-08056 Welfare Check Patient Transported LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER12/18/22 03:14 CFS22-08057 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON12/18/22 04:15 CFS22-08059 Alarm Unit Cancelled En route MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON12/18/22 07:31 CFS22-08060 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.011124, -97.1118012/18/22 09:10 CFS22-08061 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON12/18/22 09:36 CFS22-08062 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON12/18/22 16:19 CFS22-08063 911 Open Line Referred to Partner Agency 43.790206, -97.1335112/18/22 18:12 CFS22-08065 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON12/18/22 18:33 CFS22-08066 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON12/18/22 19:23 CFS22-08067 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 451ST AVE RAMONA12/18/22 22:33 CFS22-08069 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 11 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride makes final stop in Madison Jeff Gould shows the power of stories in A Prairie Christmas. Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use Bulldogs place fourth at home invitational Academy athletes should live up to commitment Ouverson looks back on extensive veterinary career Sodak’s Marina receives Customer Service Excellence award City Commission meets Monday Madison issues snow alert amid deteriorating weather Classroom rug Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form