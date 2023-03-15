A wish list adorns an inner wall of the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center.
It sits above the kitchen countertops and overlooks the large windows which face the road. Currently, the list is small, but each item represents a significant improvement in the facility’s future.
Mark Even, the president of the ISCC board, said the center plans to use every freewill donation to improve the building so it better serves the community. First on the list is the stage in the dance hall, where the center’s Friday dances are held each week. The stage, with its worn carpet and mismatched curtains, is up for a face-lift. It’s a project he hopes to work on this winter and spring.
Replacing the aged blue siding is the next step, which Even hopes to complete this summer. After that, he wants to update the kitchen, bathroom and front entry to make the space more welcoming and useful for the individuals and groups who use it. So far, the ISCC has replaced the trim in the building, improved the kitchen, repainted the dance hall and put up additional lights.
Even and his wife Jeanne, the board’s treasurer, have been with the ISCC for several years. Jeanne’s grandparents used to come to the center to dance, and the memories the couple has formed there give them a sentimental attachment to the center and its members.
“That’s what got my wife and I into this. That’s why we walked in the door in the first place,” Mark Even said. “We’re carrying the torch.”
Currently, the dances are the center’s most popular activity, usually entertaining between 20 and 35 people each Friday night. The stage plays host to a different live band each week, and a nearby notice board contains photos of regulars and information about other local dances.
But the building is rented out for other groups, too. The American Legion hosts their regular meetings there, as do local bridge and bunco clubs. The ISCC is also home to a Madison Regional Health System balance class, which helps improve the balance of those with mobility issues stemming from age or medical conditions. Even said he hopes to invite more gaming clubs and community groups to have their meetings there.
Other one-time events, like anniversary and birthday dances, as well as a possible wedding, also help keep the center a welcoming community gathering space. Even said he also hopes to see more of these in the future.
“It’s starting to come alive,” Mark Even said. “I came here after COVID, and it was kind of shut down with just a few activities.”
To pay for renovations, the ISCC accepts donations and has a $20 per year membership fee. While it was $5 when Mark and Jeanne began coming to the center, Mark said the increase was necessary to get renovations completed in a reasonable timeframe.
Between the pandemic and health problems facing former board members, like former president Earl Junker, who died in 2022, the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center needed community support if it was going to survive. This support came from locals like Mark and Jeanne Even but also individuals from out of town who attended the Friday dances.
“It was probably on the verge of being done,” Mark Even said. “It wouldn’t have survived without people caring if stuff was being done.”