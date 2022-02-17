To understand why a busy local law enforcement officer took on more responsibilities, it’s important to ask the right question.
Don’t ask Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg why he wanted to serve as president of the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association. He will pause to reflect and won’t really know how to articulate what motivated him to accept the position.
Instead, ask Walburg what he can do as president of the association. He will talk about what the executive board of the organization can do, and it will become clear that he wants to be in a position to make a difference.
It isn’t that he’s not satisfied in serving the people of Lake County. Rather, he knows he has the ability to do more and he’s willing to do what he can, not only for the people of Lake County but also for the people of South Dakota.
“I work closely with our executive director,” Walburg said. “We do a lot of legislative stuff.”
That involves supporting some bills, opposing other bills and monitoring anything which could affect law enforcement agencies and officers in the state.
In an interview last week, he talked about two bills which were of concern – SB173, “an act to establish standards for live or photographic lineups conducted by law enforcement,” and HB1291, which would “classify telecommunicators as Class B members of the South Dakota Retirement System.”
“Our association is opposing it because we’re already doing this now,” Walburg said about SB173.
The bill, which was defeated on the Senate floor on Tuesday, would have required the individual administering the lineup to be unaware which individual was the suspected perpetrator, to tell the eyewitness the perpetrator may not be in the lineup, to have those in the lineup to be similar to the eyewitness description, and to have the eyewitness indicate how confident they were about their identification. This is standard procedure in the state.
“Law enforcement training holds us accountable,” Walburg stated, explaining why the bill was unnecessary. Complaints are investigated, and the Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission can take action, such as suspending an officer’s license, when a complaint is substantiated.
With equal zeal, he supported HB1291, which the House Local Government committee deferred to the 41st day, in effect killing the bill. While Walburg didn’t know how the Legislature would handle the bill, he knew at the time of the interview that it was a long shot.
“It’s going to be a long, uphill battle,” he said about the bill which would have included 911 dispatchers in the same retirement class as other first responders.
“They take the initial phone call,” Walburg said, noting that they stay on the line until a situation is resolved. “They are as much affected as we are.”
He couldn’t even understand why there would be opposition from a fiscal standpoint because the bill would not be retroactive and would impact very few people.
“In my 17 years in Lake County, we’ve only had two dispatchers retire,” Walburg said. “They get out of this job.”
The association’s efforts aren’t limited to lobbying the state Legislature. The executive board can also mediate situations involving small departments to have better outcomes, according to Walburg.
He illustrated with a story about a two-person department that faced a situation which could have escalated in the early days of the pandemic. A deputy, who lived on tribal lands, was forced to deal with a situation off the reservation.
When he returned to his family, neighbors were up in arms because the tribe had closed reservation borders. The sheriff asked for help and the sheriff’s association was able to have the deputy and his family tested, alleviating local tensions.
Walburg, who is also involved in law enforcement training, said he stepped up for a couple reasons. First, he believes that smaller counties need to have a voice.
“Minnehaha and Pennington counties seem to have a lot of influence,” he said. “It looks really good to have a small county sheriff represent the association.”
However, he was also influenced by something he learned from a mentor during his early years in law enforcement.
“What was taught to me years ago from a very wise person was to be successful in this job, you have to teach someone else to be successful,” he said. He views his role as an instructional one.